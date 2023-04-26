WAR: Woke Disney Sues Ron DeSantis, Alleges “Targeted Campaign of Government Retaliation” – RINO Nikki Haley Seeks to Exploit

Walt Disney has officially declared war on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, the company sued DeSantis claiming he has embarked on a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” that is threatening their business.

The lawsuit came just minutes after the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) voided Disney’s development contracts, according to CBS News. Disney called the move “patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional.”

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the feud started last year after Disney stuck their nose in official state legislative business. The woke company spoke out against the “Parental Rights in Education” bill which barred schools from teaching “gender identity” and sexual orientation to children.

After the DeSantis signed the bill into law last March, he then embarked on a push to remove Disney’s tax privilege and self-governing status. He signed legislation which accomplished this one month later.

In February, DeSantis signed legislation which gave him effective control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), which was then reconstituted as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. As CBS News reported, DeSantis appointed five people to replace the elected members of the RCID.

Then, Disney pulled a fast one on DeSantis and stripped power from his state-appointed board. Disney’s former district board granted woke giant development powers days before the DeSantis board took over, making several significant last minute changes.

The agreement – quietly approved on February 8 as Florida lawmakers met in special session to hand DeSantis control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District – has Disney maintaining control over much of its vast footprint in Central Florida for 30 years and, in some cases, the board can’t take significant action without first getting approval from the company.

DeSantis responded by unveiling a new legislative push to void the secret agreement Disney reached with its former board before the CFTOD voided Disney’s contracts.

While normal conservatives would be rooting for DeSantis in his war against Disney, Nikki Haley is not one of them.

She is licking her chops at DeSantis’ potential misfortune and begging Disney to move to South Carolina.

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Just one more reason why Haley’s political career cannot end soon enough.