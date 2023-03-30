Disney Outmaneuvers DeSantis – Former District Board Granted Disney Enormous Development Powers Days Before DeSantis Board Took Over

by

Disney outmaneuvered Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a last-minute move before he signed legislation to curtail the company’s powers.  The new Disney Board discovered the old board made multi-year agreements with the company that were significant before they were disbanded.

CNN reported on the news with Disney yesterday.

The new board handpicked by the Republican governor to oversee Disney’s special taxing district said Wednesday it is considering legal action over a multi-decade agreement reached between the entertainment giant and the outgoing board in the days before the state’s hostile takeover last month.

Under the agreement – quietly approved on February 8 as Florida lawmakers met in special session to hand DeSantis control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District – Disney would maintain control over much of its vast footprint in Central Florida for 30 years and, in some cases, the board can’t take significant action without first getting approval from the company.

“This essentially makes Disney the government,” board member Ron Peri said during Wednesday’s meeting, according to video posted by an Orlando television station. “This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintaining the roads and maintaining basic infrastructure.”

The episode is the latest twist in a yearlong saga between Disney and DeSantis, who has battled the company as he tries to tally conservative victories ahead of a likely bid for the 2024 GOP nomination.

A series of tweets explained the situation with Disney and DeSantis.

The newly-appointed board by DeSantis learned suddenly that the former board made some last-minute changes that were significant.  As a result, the new board is considering legal actions to address the agreements between Disney and the old board.

The DeSantis team feels like the old board went around the will of the people by getting this new agreement passed before the new board took over.

Mike DeForest reports that there are deeds of land that may be transferred back to Disney as well.

The new agreement was passed and placed online and no one noticed it.

What a mess. This is not good for the people of Florida and was a sinister way to work around Governor DeSantis.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.

You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 