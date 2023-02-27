Just In: FL Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Stripping Disney of Self-Governing Status

Monday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed into law a bill that strips Disney of special privileges and appoints a state board to ensure debts are not absorbed by taxpayers.

DeSantis called a Special Session in 2022 to file legislation to terminate all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 and the removal of exemptions from the big tech accountability law.

The Gateway Pundit reported that last year, DeSantis signed a bill terminating all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, including Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The new law removes Disney’s tax privilege and special governing status.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is the governing jurisdiction and special taxing district for the land of Walt Disney World Resort.

The new bill remakes Disney’s Reedy Creek board, now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, striping Disney of control over the district and many of Disney’s self-governing powers.

BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis officially signs into law the stripping of Disney’s special privileges, appointing a state board, and ensuring debts are not transferred to taxpayers pic.twitter.com/sOh1h5NmOD — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 27, 2023

Florida Voice News Reports: