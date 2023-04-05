Petr Bystron Gives Leftists Fits By Quoting President Trump in Bundestag

While leftist, politically-motivated Soros DA Alvin Bragg tries to lock up President Trump over trumped-up charges in New York, Gateway Pundit Eagle Award winner 2018 Petr Bystron (Alternative for Germany) gave a barnstorming speech blasting the globalist pro-war government in the German Bundestag Friday and quoted US President Donald Trump at length, giving the leftist globalists fits of apoplexy.

Petr Bystron: It’s true, we share many values with the United States. And yes, the USA has been our friend and partner for decades. US Presidents like Truman, Kennedy and Reagan stood for the values we share.

They stood for the freedom of the Western world. They stood for democracy and everything that is enshrined in the Bill of Rights: Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press.

They stood for protecting our sovereign nations, for a free market economy and individual responsibility; for traditional Christian values, for our families and our nation.

But today’s Biden administration does not stand for any of that.

The Biden administration stands for a woke, globalist ideology that has as little to do with original American values as the left-green ideology in Germany.

The United States of the Clintons and Epsteins, of Soros, Biden and Zuckerberg, is not our friend.

People who dictate their woke ideology to us and censor our opinions do not believe in democracy.

People who blow up our strategic infrastructure are not our friends.

And people who are fighting a proxy war at our expense, on our continent, are not our allies.

Unfortunately, you completely ignore this fact. Instead, you adopt the Biden administration’s fake narrative that Russia is our number one enemy and that we are in a systemic conflict with Russia. What a bunch of bull!

Since you all claim to be pro-American, I would like to quote a great American President, a true patriot, to you:

“There has to be a commitment to dismantling the entire globalist establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad… Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia, based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat.

The greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia… It’s the abolition of our national borders. It’s the destruction of the rule of law from within. It’s the Marxists and the globalists.”

This is a quote from President Donald Trump.

(The left side of the Bundestag erupts into howls, while the Green chairperson Katrin Göring Eckardt tries to cut off Bystron’s speech)´

Petr Bystron: We hope we will soon have a government in America again, that believes in true American values. We want to work very closely with them – when America once again stands for the Stars and Stripes and not for the Pride Flag.