President Trump the Peacemaker Calls for World Peace: “NOTHING is More Important Than Avoiding WW III”

Donald Trump is emerging not only as clear leader of the Republican Presidential candidates, but also as the most prescient and powerful voice of the international peace movement. In his latest speech, he called for “dismantling the entire globalist Neo-Con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars”. The greatest threat to Western civilization, Trump said, “is not Russia”, but “Marxists” and “globalists” who “want to squander all of America’s strength, blood and treasure chasing monsters and phantoms overseas.”

#AGENDA47: President Trump on the difference between the globalist establishment class, and those who are truly committed to stopping the Ukraine war and dismantling the entire neo-con nation-building industrial complex in Washington. "We need PEACE without delay!" pic.twitter.com/eLdMQ1WfTM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2023

Trump said:

We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden. A global conflict between nuclear-armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. NOTHING is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it. But we need new leadership.

Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total cessation of hostilities. All shooting has to stop. This is the central issue. We need PEACE without delay.

In addition, there also has to be a commitment to dismantling the entire globalist Neo-Con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home.

The State Department, the defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services, and all the rest need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the Deep Staters and put America First.

We have to put America First.

Finally, we have to finish the process we began under my administration of fundamentally reevaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission. Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia based on the lie that Russia represents out greatest threat.

But the greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, USA-hating people that represent us.

It’s the abolition of our national borders. It’s the failure to police our own cities. It’s the destruction of the rule of law from within. It’s the collapse of the nuclear family and fertility rates, like nobody can believe is happening.

It’s the Marxists who would have us become a Godless nation worshipping at the altar of race, and gender, and environment. And it’s the globalist class that has made us totally dependent on China, and other foreign countries, that basically hate us.

These globalists want to squander all of America’s strength, blood and treasure chasing monsters and phantoms overseas while keeping us distracted from the havoc they are creating right here at home.

These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed. Evicting this sick and corrupt establishment is the monumental task for the next President, and I’m the only one who can do it. I’m the only one that can get to job done. I know exactly what has to be done.