“Kill Everyone Now!” Wyoming Democrat Lawmaker Posts Video Calling for Politically Motivated Murders – Posts Threatening Photo on Social Media (VIDEO)

by
Democratic State Rep. Karlee Provenza Twitter Account

A Democrat lawmaker in Wyoming called for politically motivated murders against those opposing the radical left’s pro-trans agenda over the weekend.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus revealed that Democratic State Rep. Karlee Provenza posted a meme on Instagram Saturday threatening opponents of the pro-trans movement. This violent threat comes just days after “transgender” terrorist Audrey Hale murdered six people, including three children, in a Christian school shooting in Nashville.

The meme shows an older woman, named “Auntie Fa” in a reference to Antifa, holding a rifle. The full message reads “Auntie Fa Says Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists & Bigots.”

In addition to the vile photo, independent journalist Andy Ngo uncovered a disturbing Tiktok video from Provenza where a voiceover calls for killing political opponents.

WATCH:

Porvenza’s Tiktok video is set to an aquarium with sea snakes and fish. A voice screams “Condone first-degree murders!”

The video then quickly cuts to a faux interviewer asking about Provenza’s political beliefs.

The response? “Kill everyone now! Condone first-degree murders!”

Provenza is the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minority Whip and was first elected to office in November 2020. As the Daily Caller reported, her Facebook and Twitter accounts do not have any other posts regarding Hale or the Nashville shooting.

This is far from the first time Democrats have threatened violence against opponents of the radical pro-trans movement. The Gateway Pundit previously revealed Josselyn Berry, Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs’s former secretary posted a GIF on Twitter of a woman with guns saying “Us when we see transphobes.”

Berry later resigned after the post was discovered.

Do not count on the FBI confronting Provenza or any other pro-trans individual threatening violence, however. They only target conservatives and faithful Christians.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 