“Kill Everyone Now!” Wyoming Democrat Lawmaker Posts Video Calling for Politically Motivated Murders – Posts Threatening Photo on Social Media (VIDEO)

A Democrat lawmaker in Wyoming called for politically motivated murders against those opposing the radical left’s pro-trans agenda over the weekend.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus revealed that Democratic State Rep. Karlee Provenza posted a meme on Instagram Saturday threatening opponents of the pro-trans movement. This violent threat comes just days after “transgender” terrorist Audrey Hale murdered six people, including three children, in a Christian school shooting in Nashville.

The meme shows an older woman, named “Auntie Fa” in a reference to Antifa, holding a rifle. The full message reads “Auntie Fa Says Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists & Bigots.”

Not even one week after a radical transgender activist slaughtered 6 Christians, including 3 children, a Wyoming Legislator for HD45 shares a disgusting call for further violence. The Wyoming Legislature's House Minority Whip should be ashamed of herself. #WYFreedomCaucus pic.twitter.com/BbhM3DV1XU — Wyoming Freedom Caucus (@WYFreedomCaucus) April 2, 2023

In addition to the vile photo, independent journalist Andy Ngo uncovered a disturbing Tiktok video from Provenza where a voiceover calls for killing political opponents.

WATCH:

Wyoming state Democrat lawmaker Rep. Karlee Provenza @Provenza4Wyomin posted a video on TikTok where a voiceover calls for politically-motivated murders. She also posted a graphic from an Antifa group on her Instagram suggesting Antifa supporters carry out gun violence against… pic.twitter.com/EyVr9n6OUY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 3, 2023

Porvenza’s Tiktok video is set to an aquarium with sea snakes and fish. A voice screams “Condone first-degree murders!”

The video then quickly cuts to a faux interviewer asking about Provenza’s political beliefs.

The response? “Kill everyone now! Condone first-degree murders!”

Provenza is the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minority Whip and was first elected to office in November 2020. As the Daily Caller reported, her Facebook and Twitter accounts do not have any other posts regarding Hale or the Nashville shooting.

This is far from the first time Democrats have threatened violence against opponents of the radical pro-trans movement. The Gateway Pundit previously revealed Josselyn Berry, Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs’s former secretary posted a GIF on Twitter of a woman with guns saying “Us when we see transphobes.”

Berry later resigned after the post was discovered.

Do not count on the FBI confronting Provenza or any other pro-trans individual threatening violence, however. They only target conservatives and faithful Christians.