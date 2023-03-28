28-Year-Old Deceased Nashville Shooter Identified- ‘Audrey Hale” an Illustrator, Identifies as Transgender – Included Manifesto (PHOTOS)

by

The mass shooter who killed at least 6 people dead Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning, including 3 children has been identified by police as Audrey Hale.

NBC News was the first to confirm the news.

The New York Post reported that Hale was a former student at Covenant School and online profile listed her as working in Commercial Illustration and Graphic Design.

Hale was shot dead by police at the elementary school at 10:57 AM.

The Gateway Pundit previously confirmed the mass shooter was a former student at the school.

The Biden regime immediately responded to the horrific shooting by demanding gun control, including a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

Hale is a biological female who identifies as male and uses he/him pronouns. As DC_Draino notes, Hale has some disturbing artwork.

Hale also was quoted on an art website saying “there is a child like part about me that loves to go run to the playground.”

Audrey Hale had a detailed manifesto.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 