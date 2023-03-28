28-Year-Old Deceased Nashville Shooter Identified- ‘Audrey Hale” an Illustrator, Identifies as Transgender – Included Manifesto (PHOTOS)

The mass shooter who killed at least 6 people dead Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning, including 3 children has been identified by police as Audrey Hale.

NBC News was the first to confirm the news.

Three law enforcement officials briefed on the matter tell @NBCNews the deceased school shooting suspect is Audrey Hale, a Nashville resident. — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) March 27, 2023

The New York Post reported that Hale was a former student at Covenant School and online profile listed her as working in Commercial Illustration and Graphic Design.

Hale was shot dead by police at the elementary school at 10:57 AM.

The Gateway Pundit previously confirmed the mass shooter was a former student at the school.

The Biden regime immediately responded to the horrific shooting by demanding gun control, including a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

Hale is a biological female who identifies as male and uses he/him pronouns. As DC_Draino notes, Hale has some disturbing artwork.

A sample of art from Audrey Hale’s website pic.twitter.com/6aSQr1Fm0E — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023

Hale also was quoted on an art website saying “there is a child like part about me that loves to go run to the playground.”

Audrey Hale quoted on art website saying “there is a child like part about me that loves to go run to the playground” pic.twitter.com/jJfE3W3bso — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023

Audrey Hale had a detailed manifesto.

Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify played a role: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/75KL1yXCCq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Nashville Police say the shooter in a mass shooting at a private school today is Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female. Hale is a former student of the school and identifies as transgender. They have not released a motive, but say she had a manifesto and map drawn out. pic.twitter.com/8EFfqJ5FqG — Jonathan Cooper (@JCooperTV) March 27, 2023