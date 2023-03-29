HORRIBLE: Democrat Katie Hobbs’ Press Secretary Calls For MORE VIOLENCE Against “Transphobes” – HOURS After Trans Mass Shooter Murders Children in Nashville

The Press Secretary for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs shared disgusting tweets, seemingly calling for more violence, on the same day that three young students and three teachers were murdered by a transgender who kept a manifesto and mapped out her plan in Nashville, Tennesee.

These people are left-wing terrorists.

Hobbs’ press Secretary Josselyn Berry tweeted a gif with a woman holding two handguns, captioned, “us when we see transphobes.”

Berry got ratioed with comments and hundreds of Quote Tweets condemning her violent rhetoric.

Katie Hobbs mentioned the incident, calling for gun control measures, but she has not denounced her press secretary’s violent threat.

Hobbs must fire her terroristic staff immediately and apologize to the Country.

As flags across our state and our country are lowered for the six victims of school gun violence in Nashville, we mourn their loss, along with all others killed by gun violence. Our schools should be safe places for students and teachers, this could have and should have been… — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) March 28, 2023

Daniel “Scarp” Scarpinato retweeted the vile tweet saying:

Scarpinato: This is an OUTRAGE. No question. 12 hours after the shooting in TN, the spokeswoman FOR @GovernorHobbs shared her feelings about what to do to people who disagree w/ her political views: Shoot them. JUST IMAGINE if this was the spokesperson for a Republican Governor. It doesn’t matter the political party, this is ABSOLUTELY unacceptable. And this is one of the TOP officials in the state of Arizona. Who is covering this?

Where is The FBI when terroristic threats like this are made?

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the highly politicized FBI and dirtbag FBI Director Chris Wray was busy taking a pledge to recruit more women “in an effort expected to advance diversity, strengthen partnerships, and enhance operational success.” This is despite the shooter, Audrey Hale’s last messages stating, “I’m planning to die today,” and “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!!”

Hale continued, “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Others shared their disgust with Katie Hobbs and her team.

This is a person in the government, of the same part that wants to disarm you, posting the same day of a trans terrorist attack.#StopTransTerrorism https://t.co/GXHitgNLIQ — Mr. Slaughter, MA, D&D (@neslaughter) March 29, 2023

Let me introduce you all to @joss_berry , Press Secretary to the Governor of Arizona @katiehobbs , who tweets THIS 👇 after 3 CHILDREN, 9 yr olds and 3 adults in their 60's was shot by a female shooter who "identified" as trangender. The shooter is dead too! Disgusting! https://t.co/9EvJ9byOMA — NoPubertyBlockersForChildren 🐘 (@Muttmere1) March 29, 2023

Nothing to see here, just a government spokesperson advocating for violence against people she disagrees with. https://t.co/TQC8E8239Y — Sensurround (@BBC_dip) March 29, 2023

The Press secretary for Arizona governor @katiehobbs is making a not so subtle suggestion that she wants to murder people with whom she disagrees. Because she's a Democrat, I'm sure the @fbi won't care…https://t.co/GRewi3OjJf — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) March 29, 2023

Asterisk governor of AZ press secretary here.

Nice timing. One would think a professional spokesperson would have more tact. Sadly, this is the nature of modern communists, … er, I mean 'progressives'.

Most brainwashed and/or stupid people I've ever encountered. https://t.co/eTqgVQj4R3 — Bill Pieper ︻╦╤─ where's muh bailout? (@BP12318161) March 29, 2023

This is the Regime of Death!