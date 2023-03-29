Katie Hobbs’s Press Secretary Resigns After Tweet Advocating Gun Violence Against ‘Transphobes’ on the Heels of Transgender Shooter Killing Six in Nashville

Josselyn Berry, the press secretary for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, has resigned after a tweet advocating gun violence against “transphobes.”

The tweet came on the heels of a transgender woman killing six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The tweet featured a gif of a woman holding two handguns, ready to fire, with the caption “us when we see transphobes.”

BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’s press secretary has resigned after posting a tweet advocating violence against those who oppose the radical trans agenda. pic.twitter.com/71t3HCyep7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 29, 2023

In the first tweet in the thread, Berry wrote, “If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive. Period. End of story. It’s not hard to understand but you’re bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is.”

The former press secretary had multiple misspelled words and poor grammar — on top of the sociopathic content.

After the tweet began to go viral with commentary from outspoken political commentators, including the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, Berry locked her account.

On Monday, Audrey Hale, 28, a transgender biological female, fatally shot three nine-year-old children and three adult staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Hale attended the elementary school as a child and had maps of the building and a manifesto.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place,” Nashville Police John Chief Drake said during a press conference on Monday.

The manifesto has not been released at this time, but many have speculated that her transgender ideology, and the Tennessee laws to protect children from this ideology, may have played a role in her decision to target a Christian school.