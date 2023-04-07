IT NEVER ENDS: Biden Regime Set to Unleash Scheme to Wipe Out Gasoline-Powered Cars

The Biden regime is determined to force Americans to swallow their radical “climate change” agenda by any means necessary.

FOX News revealed that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will announce the most restrictive standards in American history on gas-powered cars. The regulations will specifically target tailpipe emissions.

Under this plan, all Americans will likely be forced to buy electric vehicles, which is exactly what Biden wants.

Cristina Laila previously reported the Regime wanted all cars in America to be electric by 2035.

Fox News reported:

The Biden administration is weighing an aggressive proposal to implement the tightest-ever federal regulations governing tailpipe emissions in an effort to boost electric vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to announce the new standards, which will impact cars manufactured between 2027-2032, next week during a ceremony in Detroit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing officials briefed on the proposal. In a statement, the EPA confirmed the standards are designed to incentivize consumers to purchase electric vehicles (EV). “As directed by the President in an executive order, the EPA is developing new standards that will build on this historic progress and support the transition to a zero-emissions transportation future, lowering costs for consumers, and protecting people and the planet,” the agency’s statement continued. “Because they are currently under interagency review, EPA cannot comment further on the rules.” The proposal expected next week is set to be introduced as the Biden administration continues its aggressive push for more Americans to switch to EVs and to electrify home appliances in an effort to combat global warming. “The future of the auto industry is electric,” Biden remarked during a visit to a Ford EV center in Michigan early in his presidency. “There’s no turning back.” Despite the massive push from Biden and Democratic-led states for Americans to more quickly adopt EVs, traditional gas-powered cars represented 93% of all new car sales in 2022, according to a recent report from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. And EVs remain far more expensive and less efficient than alternatives. Overall, the average cost of an EV was $64,338 while the average cost of a compact gas-powered car was $26,101 as of last year, according to Kelley Blue Book. In addition, the Department of Energy reported that the average range of model year 2021 gasoline vehicles was 403 miles compared to the median 234-mile range of model year 2021 EVs.

Americans will be forced to pay more for an inferior product they clearly do not want.

In addition to their efforts to ban gas-powered vehicles, the Regime previously admitted they want to ban “some” gas stoves and incandescent light bulbs.

Meanwhile, the Regime and their elitist allies enjoy the fruits of products made by gasoline. Rules are only for the little people, you see.