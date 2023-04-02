IT NEVER ENDS: Now the Biden Administration is Coming for Our Cheap Light Bulbs

The Biden administration is obsessed with climate change and they don’t care how much worse they make life for average Americans.

They have already gone after gas stoves, gas cars, and even air conditioners. Now they are coming after incandescent light bulbs.

Anything that’s cheap, convenient, and liked by millions of Americans lands on their radar eventually. There is just no end to it.

FOX News reports:

Biden admin moving forward with light bulb bans in coming weeks The Biden administration is preparing to implement a sweeping nationwide ban on commonly used light bulbs as part of its energy efficiency and climate agenda. The regulations, which prohibit retailers from selling incandescent light bulbs, were finalized by the Department of Energy (DOE) in April 2022 and are slated to go into effect on Aug. 1, 2023. The DOE will begin full enforcement of the ban on that date, but it has already urged retailers to begin transitioning away from the light bulb type and, in recent months, begun issuing warning notices to companies. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year. According to the DOE announcement, the regulations will save consumers an estimated $3 billion per year on utility bills and cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades. Under the rules, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs will be prohibited in favor of light-emitting diode, or LED, alternatives. While U.S. households have increasingly switched to LED light bulbs since 2015, fewer than half of households reported using mostly or exclusively LEDs, according to the most recent results from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

There are so many other real problems that need to be handled, yet this is what they focus on.

It’s not going to stop. They will keep doing this as long as they are in power.