Former White House Doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson Sends Warning to “Fat Alvin” Bragg Following Trump Arrest

President Donald Trump was arrested and charged today with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

As Cristina Laila notes, Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the so-called ‘hush payments’ to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Of course, these garbage charges have nothing to do with justice but avenging Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump in the 2016 Presidential election.

The indictment specifically claims the payments to the two women were made to silence them “in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.”

Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician under Barack Obama, was livid over the mockery of justice this afternoon.

Today will go down as one of the darkest days in American history. I never would have imagined this happening in America. It’s sickening. The American people WILL NOT stand for this!!

Jackson also warned Bragg that this unwarranted aggression will not stand and took a shot at the morbidly obese DA in the process:

Hey FAT ALVIN, go ahead and celebrate with another jelly donut, but get ready to answer some serious questions from Congress!

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the House Judiciary Committee has ordered Bragg to hand over communications, documents, and testimony that Bragg used to indict Trump.

Bragg’s disgraced office is currently stonewalling the committee, calling efforts to reach out to them bulls–t.

The next several weeks will prove quite intriguing. There is even a possibility Bragg could eventually find himself behind bars.