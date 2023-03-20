House Judiciary Committee Demands Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Hand Over Documents and Testify Regarding Possible Donald Trump Indictment

The House Judiciary Committee is ordering far-left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to hand over communications, documents, and testimony that Bragg is allegedly planning to use to indict former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent the letter Monday morning demanding Bragg’s cooperation. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Bryan Steil (R-WI) also signed the letter.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Trump announced that expects to be arrested Tuesday on specious misdemeanor charges related to an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He is accused of providing $130,000 in 2016 to his disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who then allegedly passed the money on as hush money to Daniels.

There is is still one more witness that must testify before any indictment and arrest of Trump can happen, however. Trump expects that this witness, former Rudy Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello, will ultimately clear him of wrongdoing.

Fox News has more on the Jordan letter to Bragg: