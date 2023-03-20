House Judiciary Committee Demands Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Hand Over Documents and Testify Regarding Possible Donald Trump Indictment

The House Judiciary Committee is ordering far-left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to hand over communications, documents, and testimony that Bragg is allegedly planning to use to indict former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent the letter Monday morning demanding Bragg’s cooperation. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Bryan Steil (R-WI) also signed the letter.
#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan, @RepJamesComer, and @RepBryanSteil Demand Communications, Documents, and Testimony from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/OyIMgadaQN
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 20, 2023
As Gateway Pundit readers know, Trump announced that expects to be arrested Tuesday on specious misdemeanor charges related to an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He is accused of providing $130,000 in 2016 to his disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who then allegedly passed the money on as hush money to Daniels.
There is is still one more witness that must testify before any indictment and arrest of Trump can happen, however. Trump expects that this witness, former Rudy Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello, will ultimately clear him of wrongdoing.
Fox News has more on the Jordan letter to Bragg:
Jordan warned Bragg that if news reports of a possible Trump indictment are accurate, Bragg’s actions “will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election.”
“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” Jordan wrote.
“The legal theory underlying your reported prosecution appears to be tenuous and untested,” Jordan wrote.
The statute of limitations on a matter of “falsifying business records,” which Jordan said “would ordinarily be a misdemeanor subject to a two-year statute of limitations,” would have “expired long ago.”
Jordan said that the five-year statute “would likely expire soon and thus explains your rush to indictment.”
Jordan also slammed who he called Bragg’s “star witness,” Michael Cohen.
“In addition to the novel and untested legal theory, your star witness for this prosecution has a serious credibility problem—a problem that you have reportedly recognized,” Jordan wrote. “This case relies heavily on the testimony of Michael Cohen, a convicted perjurer with a demonstrable prejudice against President Trump.”
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to federal charges, including lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.
“In 2019, when he testified before Democrats on the House Oversight Committee to aid their fruitless investigation into President Trump, Cohen lied again—six times,” Jordan said, adding that Cohen “has been vocal about his deeply personal animus toward President Trump.”
Jordan maintained that “the facts of this matter have not changed since 2018 and no new witnesses have emerged.”
“The only intervening factor, it appears, was President Trump’s announcement that he would be a candidate for President in 2024,” Jordan wrote.