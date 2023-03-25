Rude Staff in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office Tells House Judiciary Staffer to ‘Stop Calling Us With This Bulls–t’

A rude staffer in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office told a House Judiciary staffer to “stop calling us with this b-llshit” before hanging up on them.

The staffer also claimed that Congress has no authority over the office.

The New York Post reports, “when the staffer called back a second time and identified himself, a second woman bluntly told him, ‘Your committee has no jurisdiction over us. You’re wrong. Stop calling us with this bulls—t.'”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen any government entity respond to Congress in that manner. It’s quite embarrassing, but I don’t think anyone is surprised based on how partisan that office has become,” the Post’s source said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has demanded that Bragg testifies before Congress about his “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

Jordan had sent a letter to Bragg’s office last week saying, “in light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

“Dear Mr. Bragg,” the letter began. “You are about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office. This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis — any basis — on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue. If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election.”

The possible indictment stems from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Jordan noted that by July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

“Now, in the words of one legal scholar, you are attempting to ‘shoehorn’ the same case with identical facts into a new prosecution, resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump,” the letter said. “Even the Washington Post quoted ‘legal experts’ as calling your actions ‘unusual’ because ‘prosecutors have repeatedly examined the long-established details but decided not to pursue charges.”

Bragg’s office responded to the letter by saying that his office would “not be intimidated” or “deterred.”

“We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law,” a spokesperson for Bragg’s office told Fox News.

“In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work,” the spokesperson added.