“WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION”: Mexican Resident Charged With Possessing OVER 1 MILLION Fentanyl Pills Equaling 108 Kilograms With Intent to Sell in Arizona AND 2.5 Million+ Pills Seized at The Border Last Week

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has left the border wide open to criminal drug traffickers and illegal immigrants since taking office.

According to a new report from the Arizona District Attorney’s office, Mexican resident Juan Alfonso Torres-Rodriguez was charged on March 8 with possessing more than one million pills (approximately 108 kilograms of pills) suspected of containing fentanyl with intent to distribute across the state.

Last weekend, roughly 2.5 million fentanyl pills, likely enough to kill over one million people, were also seized by Arizona Border Patrol agents at the Nogales Port of Entry alone.

Kari Lake, the duly elected Governor of Arizona, had a serious plan to secure the border, but her election was rigged and stolen by Katie Hobbs. Lake’s plan includes issuing a declaration of invasion under the 10th Amendment, finishing President Trump’s wall, and deploying the Arizona National Guard and State Troopers to take back operational control of the border starting on “day one.”

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Arizona Supreme Court issued a ruling, sending Kari Lake’s election lawsuit back to the trial court on the count alleging fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who erroneously dismissed the lawsuit, issued a new order yesterday, setting the schedule for review of Maricopa County’s failure to verify mail-in ballot signatures in the 2022 election.

Kari Lake War Room tweeted, “The most frustrating part about this process is knowing everyday that passes @katiehobbs is hurting Arizona.“

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Illegal immigration, and therefore drug trafficking, in Arizona is already increasing under the current regime as Texas secures its southern border and Katie Hobbs leaves the border wide open. Arizona CBP officials reportedly saw an almost 10% increase in apprehensions and roughly 30% more gotaways in February 2023 compared to January 2023.

Former Texas ICE and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Victor Avila told The Gateway Pundit earlier this year, “Arizona is ground zero for the smuggling of fentanyl, not only into Arizona but the rest of the country.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed this during a press conference last month, admitting that half of the fentanyl seized nationwide last year was seized in Arizona.

Kari Lake tweeted,

Lake: Alternate headline: Mexican Resident Caught in Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction with intent to Sell in Arizona. 2 mg of fentanyl will kill you. We need to be doing everything possible to close the border and stop the spread of this poison.

Though it is estimated that one million pills could cause 420,000 lethal overdoses, 108 kilograms of pure fentanyl is possibly enough to kill 54 MILLION people. This number likely depends on the user’s age, weight, and tolerance to the deadly narcotic.

Arizona Sun Times reports:

The Arizona District of the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that Mexican resident Juan Alfonso Torres-Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with possessing over 1 million fentanyl pills with an intent to sell them in the state. According to the DOJ’s report, officials witnessed Torres-Rodriguez participating in a drug transaction in early March. From there, authorities searched his residency and vehicle to discover approximately 108 kilograms of fentanyl. “A conviction for Possessing 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl for Distribution carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and five years up to a lifetime of supervised release,” according to the report.

However, a charge is merely an allegation of a crime, and the suspect is innocent until proven guilty. This investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). According to the DEA, fentanyl is highly deadly, and just 2 milligrams of the substance can be fatal to users, depending on their tolerance. Forty-two percent of illicit fentanyl pills tested by the administration contain over this lethal amount. If Torres-Rodriguez’s stash resembled this 42 percent statistic, he could have caused around 420,000 overdoses with his supply. Trending: Ray Epps Sends Letter to Tucker Carlson Demanding Retraction by March 31 #FedEpps As reported by ABC 15, the DEA has issued a warning stating that it has found Xylazine, a heavy sedative only approved for animals, is being mixed into illicit fentanyl pills. Reportedly, combining the two substances creates a more potent high when taken but also puts users at a higher risk of death. Because Xylazine is not an opioid like fentanyl, the opioid treatment medicine, Narcan, is less effective in preventing an overdose.

Stolen elections have deadly consequences.