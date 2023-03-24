BREAKING UPDATE: Maricopa County Judge Issues Order Setting Schedule For Kari Lake’s Signature Verification Fraud Challenge, Conference on MARCH 30 – ORDER INCLUDED

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued a new order yesterday, setting the schedule for review of Kari Lake’s signature verification challenge after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the trial court must reconsider this issue.

Trump-endorsed Kari Lake reportedly ‘lost’ to Democrat Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes in last year’s Arizona gubernatorial election, despite having a double-digit lead in the polls.

Hobbs, Arizona’s Soros-funded Secretary of State, oversaw her own election for Governor, and the RINO Maricopa County election officials were rabidly anti-Kari Lake.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the fraudulent results went to trial in the Maricopa County Superior Court on the issues of missing ballot chain of custody and Election Day machine failures. The count regarding fraudulent mail-in ballots and failed signature verification were tossed and were not considered in the trial.

Thompson later dismissed Lake’s lawsuit on Christmas Eve, despite the evidence of massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans, obviously false testimony by County Elections officials, and his own refusal to let the evidence be presented.

The Gateway Pundit reported on whistleblower affidavits in Lake’s lawsuit claiming that Maricopa County deliberately “permitted the counting of tens of thousands of mail-in and drop box ballots that did not satisfy signature verification requirements.” The 70-page lawsuit demanded “an opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 general election, including ballot signature envelopes and the corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County, prior to trial.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the trial court erred in dismissing the signature fraud and ordered further review of the mail-in ballot envelope signatures.

Kari Lake released a statement on Wednesday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision, saying, “Three whistleblowers came forward with revelations of massive failures in the signature verification process.” She continued, “These whistleblowers were intimately involved in the process and they allege that Maricopa County WILLFULLY ignored law and procedure.”

Despite this good news, the Supreme Court still dismissed the counts regarding Maricopa County lacking chain of custody documentation for hundreds of thousands of ballots and programmed machine failures at 59% of voting locations on Election Day when voters turned out 3:1 for Kari Lake.

The election should be tossed out on the failed voting machines issue alone. Chain of Custody documentation is also required by law. How can the courts consider this a fair election?

Judge Thompson gave all parties until Tuesday, March 28, to file a memorandum of law “as a supplement to the previously filed Motions To Dismiss, Response and Reply.”

According to US Legal, “A ‘memorandum of law’ may be prepared by an attorney to support a legal argument, which is similar to a brief but with less attention to legal writing formalities. It contains legal arguments based upon the lawyer’s understanding of the law applicable to the issues and is often supported by citations to legal authority.”

He further ordered the parties to appear for oral argument on Thursday, March 30, at 9:00 am if he decides not to dismiss the lawsuit again.

Read the full order below:

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s historic election lawsuit!