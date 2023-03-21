“Something You’d Expect to See in Third-World Bananna Republics” – Kari Lake Blasts Political Persecution of President Trump, Encourages Patriots To Protest and Stop Living in Fear of the Radical Left’s Infiltration

Earlier this year, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA Stormy Daniels, in 2016 and unilaterally elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony. It was recently revealed that President Trump might be arrested this week, or next week, according to a leak from DA Alvin Bragg’s office.

President Trump Truthed over the weekend in response to the leak, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Kari Lake blasted the highly politicized investigation into President Trump, calling it exactly what it is: “political persecution.” Lake also slammed the radical left Democrats for “their desperation to derail his re-election.”

Further, Lake called on Patriots to peacefully protest and to stop living in fear of the tactics used by our government on January 6 to suppress our God-given First Amendment.

“The President has called for peaceful protests. And I would remind his critics that the First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants us the right to peaceably assemble. We cannot allow ourselves to live in such fear of the left’s infiltration that we surrender our God-given rights without them even asking,” said Lake in her new statement.

Similarly, The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Eric Greitens decried this sham witch hunt against President Trump as “the latest in a series of political prosecutions carried out by radical Soros-backed prosecutors.”

Despite the dire need for Americans to stand up and fight, The Gateway Pundit reported that 85% of likely Trump supporters who responded to a poll on Truth Social believe that protesting against Trump being arrested is “a J6-style trap.” This is ludicrious thinking and exactly what the left wants. We should seriously doubt that President Trump would call on us to walk into a J6-style trap!

The Gateway Pundit reported on comments from Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging Patriots not to protest the weak and bogus charges against President Trump. It is unclear why he is siding with Democrats and asking us to surrender our Constitutional Republic and our First Amendment.

Kari Lake, however, broke the silence almost immediately after President Trump told the nation he would be arrested by the corrupt Soros-funded DA, agreeing with the President and calling on the silent majority to “roar.” We cannot remain silent as these demons attempt to forcefully take our country and jail political opponents.

Lake is an incredible Trump-Endorsed Patriot who, like President Trump, refuses to surrender to the radical left and their stolen elections. Kari Lake’s historic election lawsuit will be considered in the Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake will host a prayer rally at 10:30 am to pray for “our country, our state, our election case, and the justices who will be considering it.”

Kari Lake responded to Trump’s possible arrest, saying, “You have a voice. USE IT. And make it very clear that we stand with President Donald J. Trump, and all Americans who are under attack by the corrupt political machine.”

Lake shared her full statement on Twitter on Saturday:

My statement on the political prosecution of President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ox6OFrKIg8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 19, 2023

Kari Lake also tweeted an inspirational video montage with some of President Trump’s statements on free speech and political persecution. “It’s not him they’re after. They are after all of us. He’s just in their way,” Lake tweeted with her video.

Watch below:

Trump: Never Forget everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people. If I renounced my beliefs, which I won’t do, if I agreed to stay silent, if I stayed at home, if I said that a corrupt election was “wonderful,” the persecution would stop immediately. But I can’t do that because I love our country far, far too much. And remember, they’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you. They’re coming after you. Believe me, They’re coming after you.

It’s not him they’re after.

They are after all of us.

He’s just in their way. We’ve got his back, because he always has ours.

RT if you stand with President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0vo6E09Ig2 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 20, 2023

President Trump posted the same video on his Truth Social late last night.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers also shared on Twitter, “We stand with @realDonaldTrump⁩”

All patriots who stand with the legitimate and duly elected President of The United States must abandon their fears of leftwing infiltration and stand up for their First Amendment.