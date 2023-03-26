Resolution By House Republicans To Remove Kamala Harris As Border Czar

What exactly does Vice President Kamala Harris do all day? Even Harris herself is baffled when asked to describe her job duties.

With Harris at the helm in her role as border czar, the border crisis has only gotten worse.

When Harris once accidentally went near the border, she travelled instead to a groundbreaking of a 125-mile-long transmission line that will transport wind and solar energy, not to the southern border where millions pour across trafficking drugs, weapons, and humans.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeated the claim that the “border is secure” despite the fact that 5 million illegals have flooded across the border in the first two years of the Biden administration.

TGP reported that US Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz, testifying before congressional Republicans at the border in McAllen, Texas, defied DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden by saying the border is in “crisis” and the US does not have control of its border.

Now, Congressional Republicans have introduced a resolution calling for Harris to be removed from her position as border czar.

On Friday, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) reintroduced the resolution which states:

Resolved, That the House of Representatives urges the Biden administration to:

(1) remove Vice President Kamala Harris as the head of any executive branch task force or strategy relating to immigration;

(2) appoint an experienced and competent lead er to replace Vice President Kamala Harris as the head of the Biden administration’s strategy to ad dress the root causes of migration;

(3) recognize that border security is national se curity;

(4) immediately provide U.S. Customs and Bor der Protection with the adequate support and re sources to do their job effectively and adequately;

(5) immediately reinistate the Migrant Protec tion Protocols;

(6) take action to protect American communities from fentanyl; and

(7) stop allowing politics in Washington to cloud their judgment regarding policies implemented at the southern border.

The Daily Caller Reports:

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson on Friday reintroduced a resolution, first obtained by the Daily Caller, that calls for Vice President Kamala Harris to be removed from her position as border czar. Friday marks two years since President Joe Biden appointed Harris as head of the border crisis, something Republicans are saying she and the president have completely failed to handle. “Kamala Harris has done nothing to ‘address the root cause of migration’ or stop the influx of illegal immigrants coming across our border daily. She continues to sit by as the number of illegal immigrants coming across our border skyrockets, fentanyl deaths explode, and CBP officers are left to fend for themselves. She has completely betrayed the American people by blatantly disregarding her duties as Border Czar,” Jackson told the Caller before introducing the resolution. “Enough is enough! President Biden must remove Kamala Harris and replace her with someone who will put Americans first and stop the crisis at our southern border. Politics should never compromise our national security. We need change now!,” Jackson added.

Read the full resolution below.

