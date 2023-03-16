Border Patrol Chief Defies Joe Biden: Testifies Border Patrol DOES NOT Have Control of Border, It is a “Crisis,” and They Should Finish Trump Wall (VIDEO)

The Biden regime continues to lie about the open US border with Mexico. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeated the claim that the “border is secure” despite the fact that 5 million illegal aliens flooded across the border the first two years of the Biden administration.

On Wednesday US Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz defied DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden by saying the border is in “crisis” and the US does not have control of its border.

Chief Ortiz also testified today that Biden should complete the US border wall with Mexico.

Ortiz testified before congressional Republicans today at the border in McAllen, Texas. All 15 Democrat members of the Homeland Security Committee boycotted the trip. They really don’t care.

FOX News host Trace Gallagher had this to say, “Chief Ortiz also said the border is not secure. He defended horseback agents who President Biden accused of whipping Haitian migrants. And then he offered a final spike in the heart by simultaneously coming after this administration and supporting the previous administration, saying it was a mistake to stop building the wall, Trump’s wall.”

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight.