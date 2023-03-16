Stephen Colbert Completely Baffles Kamala Harris When He Asks Her to Describe Her Job Duties (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris taped a softball interview with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert for Wednesday night in New York City. It turned into a complete debacle for Harris.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported she was jeered as soon as she arrived and left Ed Sullivan Theater.

Harris also arrogantly scolded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for bucking the political establishment on Ukraine.

But then Colbert asked Harris a simple question about her duties as vice-president. As reported by Fox News, she begins by claiming that her life is similar to the character Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy Veep. Meyer is played by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“There are bits and pieces that are actually quite accurate,” said Harris.

Like Harris, Meyer is frequently ignored by the president and assigned numerous extraneous assignments to keep her busy. She also makes numerous gaffes which embarrass the administration.

But when Colbert asked Harris to specifically describe the VP role, she was completely stumped and responds with a word salad about Biden’s “leadership.”

WATCH:

Colbert stumps @VP Harris on what her job is. pic.twitter.com/gAAcRNjG2q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

Colbert: “One of the themes of the show is that her character, Selina Meyer, is frustrated by the sometimes vague duties of the role. It’s a high constitutional office but does not describe what you’re supposed to be doing.

Does that ring true? Like, what’s the actual role on a daily basis as you have found it?”

Harris: “Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is the President of the United States (Crowd erupts) and was vice president.

Colbert: “Does he understand what it’s like to be vice president?”

Harris: “He does, he does. He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about okay, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it.

But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk. And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is.”

Colbert: “That’s an excellent answer and the question was what’s the job of the vice president. And your answer is part of the job, I’m guessing.”

Harris responded with her infamous cackle and still refused to directly answer Colbert’s question. Instead, she started discussing her attendance at last month’s Munich Security Conference where she accused Russia of “crimes against humanity” for invading Ukraine.

Reminder, she is just one heartbeat away from the presidency.