REPORT: President Trump Considering Kari Lake As Potential 2024 Running Mate After She DOMINATES In CPAC Straw Poll – LAKE RESPONDS

President Trump is reportedly considering a female 2024 running mate and eyeing Kari Lake as a potential VP pick.

Lake, however, says this is currently a “distraction” from her lawsuit challenging the stolen 2022 Midterm Election, and “everyone in Arizona knows” she is the duly elected Governor. “I am 100% dedicated to serving as Arizona Governor,” Lake told The Gateway Pundit.

She added, ” I will also work to make sure President Trump gets back in the White House ASAP.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Lake filed a ‘Petition For Review’ and a ‘Motion To Expedite’ the consideration of her election fraud lawsuit in the Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 1. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a new order Thursday, granting the motion for expedited consideration and setting dates for replies and a conference.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that out of almost 30 contenders, Kari Lake won the CPAC straw poll for Vice President with 20% of the vote, beating out Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

The American People love Kari Lake, and they know she won her election in Arizona. The Fake News Media even knows that she won and she is a strong enough candidate to lead as Vice President or even President! As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake was recently asked by a reporter in Iowa, “Are you planning to run for President?” and Lake destroyed them with her response, saying America needs Donald Trump in the White House.

Now, According to Axios, President Trump is “strongly considering picking a female running mate — and sees Kari Lake as a model for his vice-presidential pick, according to people who discussed the topic with him.”

Axios reported that “Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said: ‘Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with ‘potential’ V.P. candidates.'”

“President Trump will choose his running mate on his own time, and those who are playing the media game are doing so at their own peril.”

This is likely an attempt by the fake news media to distract from Kari Lake’s epic Arizona Supreme Court battle.

Still, many prominent figures on the right have also suggested that Kari Lake would be an incredible VP pick for President Trump’s America First agenda.

Conservative author and ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel has tweeted, “Kari Lake would make a perfect Vice President choice for President Trump.”

One America News Network Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion says she is “watching Kari Lake” and predicting that President Trump may choose her. Rion asked President Trump in an interview last year about the prospect of Kari Lake as his running mate.

Additionally, leftist hack journalists asked Kari Lake numerous times while campaigning for Governor if she was in talks with President Trump about the Vice Presidency.

Lake gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit on Tuesday:

Lake: My goal is to be in the Arizona Governor's office. I won the election and everyone in Arizona knows it. We The People deserve to have the leaders we elect hold the office we elect them to. I am 100% dedicated to serving as Arizona Governor. I will also work to make sure President Trump gets back in the White House ASAP. Anything outside of those two goals is nothing but a distraction. Our best days are ahead of us and it all starts with electing America-First candidates all across this country.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s fight to save Arizona.