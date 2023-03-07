NEVER FORGET: Mitch McConnell Condemned the J6 Protests as a “Violent Insurrection” – Video Now Reveals He Was Lying

On Monday night Tucker Carlson released video from security cameras inside and outside the US Capitol.

Three things were made clear:

1.) The police fired exploding gas canisters, rubber bullets, and pepper spray at the protesters without warning

2.) Federal operatives were embedded and committed criminal acts

3.) The mainstream media, Democrats, and Uniparty members lied about the protests and protesters

On Monday night Tucker Carlson released videotape of Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” being escorted through the Capitol on Jan 6. Peacefully!

Jacob Chansley never committed any violence. Jacob Chansley told others to act peacefully. Jacob Chansley said a prayer in the US Capitol. And Jacob Chansley was escorted through the US Capitol by police.

Today Jacob Chansley is serving 41 months in prison for his “crimes.”

Jacob was not alone – HUNDREDS of Trump supporters were waved into the US Capitol by police and then later arrested by the armed FBI teams with assault weapons.

This is the evil we are up against.

Tucker Carlson released information that we have been fighting for since January 6, 2021.

Never forget, it was Mitch McConnell who condemned the protests as a “violent insurrection.” Mitch and Nancy failed to secure the US Capitol that day.

Mitch McConnell and his supporters are on the other team.