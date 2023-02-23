CONFIRMED: As We Suspected All Along, New Video Proves Capital Police on January 6 Started Firing on the Innocent Crowd Without Warning and Against the Law, Injuring Numerous Individuals (SHOCKING VIDEO)



A flash bang grenade explodes in the crowd of unsuspecting Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

As we have reported all along, on January 6, 2021 the Capitol Hill Police began firing rubber bullets, gas canisters, flash grenades on the Trump supporters gathered around the US Capitol without warning.

In the hundreds of conversations we have had with January 6 attendees, political prisoners, and police abuse victims, they all say the same thing. Innocent people were attacked by police without warning.

This was an attack on the American people.

While FBI-Deep State operatives, like Ray Epps, were breaking through barriers and leading Trump supporters to the Capitol, police were readying to fire on them indiscriminately without warning.

Four Trump supporters died that day in the violence. Dozens more were injured. Two Trump supporters, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips, died immediately when police started firing on the crowd – without warning.

We have proof today that there were dozens if not hundreds of government operatives leading the crowd that day to the US Capitol in what can only be described as a planned attack.

Here is the police brutality evidence thread released by InvestigateJ6 earlier this week.

What led to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6th? #FollowTheTimeline

POLICE BRUTALITY evidence thread.

On January 6th at 1:13pm: Officer Thau and the DC Metropolitan Police arrived on the Capitol’s West Plaza.

Upon arrival, Thau frantically requests Capitol Police provide him with “blast munitions” to start throwing at the mostly peaceful crowd.

Thau repeatedly requests “blast munitions” from different supervisors on the ground for the next 10 minutes.

At 1:17pm, Thau orders Capitol PD ‘snipers nest’ to continue firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

He screams “let’s go, fucking shoot them!” “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!”

At 1:22pm, Thau grabs a DC officer’s taser. He then rushes to the front line and proceeds to tase a random protestor who can be heard screaming in pain.

The crowd responds angrily to Thau’s offensive use of the weapon, yelling “what the fuck is wrong with you guys?!”

Blast and incendiary munitions arrive at 1:25pm.

From approx 1:25pm until 2:25pm, Capitol and DC police incite the crowd with an unrelenting barrage of grenades and mortars.

Protestor Kevin Greeson drops dead at 1:28pm. Witnesses allege he was killed by one of these grenades.

On January 6th at 2:02pm, protestor Derrick Vargo is pushed from a ledge on the NW staircase by a Capitol PD officer as he attempts to hang a Trump flag.

At 2:03pm, DC police first use their LRAD system (long range acoustic device), in violation of established protocol.

DC law requires police to give 3 separate warnings with the LRAD and an opportunity to disperse before using violence or munitions to clear a protest crowd.

The text images included here are from Jon Turley’s testimony on the clearing of the Pershing Park BLM protests outside the White House in 2020.

The attempted clearing of the West Plaza protest was evidently illegal according to case law highlighted in Turley’s 6/29/20 testimony. Oddly, Judge Emmet Sullivan, who wrote these rules, has not addressed this fact in his January 6th rulings and convictions.

The entirety of Turley’s remarkably relevant testimony can be found at http://congress.gov/116/meeting/house/110833/witnesses/HHRG-116-II00-Wstate-TurleyJ-20200629.pdf

On January 6th at 2:18pm, DC police Sgt. Edwards admits to his Commander that their munitions are hitting innocent people. Officer Thau admits that they are inciting ten protestors for every person they hit.

At 2:19pm, the DC commander orders officers not to “lose the steps of the Capitol.”

At 2:25pm, more 40mm munitions arrive. Thau orders Officer ‘Rich’ to shoot a CS mortar “over the fucking scaffolding.”

Rich misfires and gases the entire DC police line, causing them to retreat.

At 2:33pm, Thau tells arriving DC MPD officers to abandon the West Plaza, ordering them “do not go down the fucking stairs.”

For context, here is an overhead video timelapse of the West Plaza protest. #FollowTheTimeline

The first blood shed on January 6th.

West Plaza 1:07pm. This shooting was an illegal civil rights violation.

See case law: Fogarty v. Gallegos (10th Cir. 2008)

The truth about January 6 is going to come out. It was an assault on innocent Trump supporters. No wonder Democrats are so afraid.