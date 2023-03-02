J6 BOMBSHELL: DOJ VIDEO Shows Capitol Police Holding Open “Upper West Terrace Doors” On Jan 6… Over 250 Individuals Allowed to Walk Into Capitol by Police Then Later Arrested and Abused

100 Percent Fed Up reports- As the January 6 Witch Hunt Committee continues to distort the truth and mislead the American public about what really happened on January 6, 2021, more and more evidence is surfacing to disprove their lies and, hopefully, to exonerate hundreds of innocent men and women who’ve been persecuted and prosecuted with help from the Deep State and dirty Democrats.

By now, most Americans have figured out, or are starting to figure out, that the whole “insurrection” of the Capitol on January 6 was nothing more than a setup by Democrats and the Deep State, who were hell-bent on preventing Republican lawmakers from presenting evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election on national television.

If President Trump could be blamed for the unarmed “insurrection” of the Capitol, he would likely not be able to run for President again in 2024. But those of us who continue to dig for the truth are not about to allow hundreds of our fellow American citizens to be treated like criminals without doing everything we can do to expose the truth about how protesters were very likely set up on that day.

By the time Trump supporters arrived at the Capitol from the Ellipse where Trump had spoken, the barricades around the Capitol (that would indicate the Capitol grounds were off limits) had already been ripped down by undisclosed individuals (undercover US intelligence agents?). As a result, most people had no idea they were breaking the law when they walked up to the Capitol building to join what they believed was a lawful protest.

The older woman and her husband were told there would be speakers at the Capitol starting at 1 PM. But, instead of seeing the promised speaker at the Capitol building, Capitol Police shot her with a rubber bullet and doused her face with pepper spray.

Watch:

A bombshell video that was obtained by the DOJ and shared by Joe Dan Gorman, the creator, and host of the popular “Intellectual Froglegs” videos, reveals how police officers not only allowed protesters inside the Capitol but actually held the doors open for them to enter into the interior of the Capitol.

The video begins by explaining how the US Department of Justice obtained the surveillance video and that the subjects are being recorded in the doors and hallway of the “Upper West Terrace doors of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Capitol Police can be seen casually walking in the opposite direction of protesters who are freely entering the Upper West Terrace doors into the hallway that leads to a set of double doors where more police officers are standing and watching or, in some cases, holding the doors open for the protesters to enter inside.

A series of screenshots from the video below shows over 250 protesters entering the Capitol with no resistance from Capitol Police officers. Notice how the protesters are all very orderly and respectful of the police officers, who don’t appear to be the least bit concerned about their safety from the “dangerous insurrectionists.”

At 2:33 pm on Jan. 6, Capitol Police allowed five unidentified men (federal agents) to exit through the double doors inside the Capitol to the hallway of the Upper West Terrace doors to the outside. The men walk in an orderly fashion through the hallway and exit.

A gentleman wearing a red hat just happens to be outside the door when the last of the five unidentified men leave the Capitol building. He catches the door and holds it open for more protesters to enter.

Inside the Capitol, at least one police officer is standing by the double doors watching and helping to prop open the door for more protesters to enter.

Is this how Capitol Police are trained to behave when they are “under attack” by a “dangerous mob?”

An estimated 250 protesters entered through the Upper West Terrace doors that day. Many of them have been charged with felony obstruction for entering a building undiscouraged, even though Capitol Police officers can clearly be seen assisting them and even encouraging them to come inside.

Capitol Police officers walked in the opposite direction of the incoming protesters through the hallway to the outside exit. At no time in the video do they attempt to stop the flow of protesters from entering the Capitol.

The Capitol Police officer walks back into the Capitol with his back toward the large crowd of protesters. He doesn’t appear to have any concerns about turning his back on the “dangerous mob.”

The crowd in the hallway begins to swell. Capitol Police do not attempt to prevent them from entering.

A woman can clearly be seen videotaping the police as they allow large crowds of protesters to enter the Capitol. Still, the police officers curiously do not attempt to stop the protesters.

In this clip, a police officer appears to be making an attempt to stop the crowd, but when another police officer whispers in his ear, he stops and then backs up to allow the protesters to enter.

Finally, at 2:47 pm, police officers dressed in yellow standing outside the exit doors kick the door, stop away from the door that’s been propped open and reach inside to secure the door before closing the exit doors off to protesters.

Was there a quota for the number of protesters they needed to allow inside the Capitol before police officers shut and locked the doors?

Watch the incredible video here:

A special thank you to Intellectual Froglegs creator Joe Dan Gorman for sharing this incredible video.