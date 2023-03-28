Mother of “Transgender” Nashville School Shooter Was Gun Control Activist – Shared Petition to Keep Guns Out of Schools

The mother of the transgender Nashville school shooter feverishly campaigned for gun control.

Take a look at these Facebook posts calling for gun restrictions. One would be surprised if her daughter, Audrey Hale, did not share the same views:

The Daily Mail first uncovered these posts.

The New York Post reported:

The mother of the Nashville school shooter who killed six people – including three 9-year-olds – appeared to be a gun control activist who once urged friends on Facebook to sign a petition calling to keep firearms out of schools. “So important!” Norma Hale wrote in a March 8, 2018 Facebook post as she shared the petition that stated “Keep Guns Out of School” that appeared to be from the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. The webpage’s domain to the petition did not appear to exist anymore. In another post from Feb. 21, 2018, Hale shared another petition from Sandy Hook Promise urging lawmakers to “Make Large-Capacity Gun Magazines Illegal.”

As previously reported by Gateway Pundit, the 28-year-old Hale killed at least 6 people at Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning, including 3 children.

The Gateway Pundit revealed the victims were three nine-year-old children; Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney — and three adult staff members; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

Nashville police said that Hale, a former student at Covenant School, arrived at the campus in a Honda fit and was armed with three guns. These weapons were two AR-style weapons and a pistol.

Surveillance footage shows Hale holding a rifle and wearing camo pants and a red cap as she enters the building.

Metro Nashville police revealed Monday afternoon Hale had a detailed manifesto and a map drawn out.

Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify played a role: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/75KL1yXCCq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify played a role: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/75KL1yXCCq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

MNPD Police Chief John Drake told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt that Hale “had some resentment” for having to go to The Covenant School.”

There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school. Don’t have all the details to that just yet and that’s why this incident occurred.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and is being led by multiple MNPD components. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are also assisting.