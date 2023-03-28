UPDATE: Nashville Police Identify the Two Hero Officers Who Killed the “Transgender” Nashville School Shooter – Police Say Killer Had “Some Resentment for Having to Go to that School”

The Metro Nashville Police have identified the two cops who took out the “transgender” Covenant School shooter.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo were the two officers fired at the 28-year-old Audrey Hale “and fatally wounded her.” This ended a horrifying killing spree that left six victims, including three children, dead.

Officer Englebert is a four-year MNPD veteran and Officer Collazo is a nine-year MNPD veteran according to Fox News.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the victims names were three nine-year-old children; Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney — and three adult staff members; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

Hale was shot dead by police at the elementary school at 10:57 AM.

Drake said Hale was firing at police through a second floor window at the school. Officers including Englebert and Collazo entered and cleared the building and located Hale in a common area.

The first call to 911 about shots being fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus, made entry, and began clearing the building. Shots were heard coming from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting (she had been firing through a window at arriving police cars). Two members of an officer team fired on Hale fired on Hale and fatally wounded her.

Nashville police said that Hale, a former student at Covenant School, arrived at the campus in a Honda fit and was armed with three guns. These weapons were two AR-style weapons and a pistol.

Recently-released surveillance footage shows Hale holding a rifle and wearing camo pants and a red cap as she enters the building.

She was able to enter after shooting out a set of glass doors at a side entrance of the building.

Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors. pic.twitter.com/EC5e7bA5dN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Nashville police revealed Monday afternoon Hale had a detailed manifesto and a map drawn out.

Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify played a role: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/75KL1yXCCq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Nashville Police say the shooter in a mass shooting at a private school today is Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female. Hale is a former student of the school and identifies as transgender. They have not released a motive, but say she had a manifesto and map drawn out. pic.twitter.com/8EFfqJ5FqG — Jonathan Cooper (@JCooperTV) March 27, 2023

Drake told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt the manifesto has been turned over to the FBI and said the victims were targeted randomly.

She targeted random students and persons in the school – whoever she came into contact with.

Drake also told Holt that Drake “had some resentment” for having to go to The Covenant School.

There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school. Don’t have all the details to that just yet and that’s why this incident occurred.

Police later seized more evidence from Hale’s Brightwood Avenue home, including a sawed-off shotgun and a second shotgun according to Fox News.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and is being led by multiple MNPD components. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are also assisting.