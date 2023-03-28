BREAKING: Nashville Police Release Surveillance Footage of Transgender Shooter Inside the School

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released surveillance footage of transgender school shooter Audrey Hale inside the building.

Hale killed three nine-year-old children; Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney — and three adult staff members; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61, during the rampage at The Covenant School.

The transgender terrorist was fatally shot by police approximately 14 minutes into the incident.

In the just-released footage, Hale is seen holding a rifle and wearing camo pants and a red cap as she enters the building.

“Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale,” the police department wrote on Twitter.

Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors. pic.twitter.com/EC5e7bA5dN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

“Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors,” the department continued, with a photo of the shattered glass door.

As officers responded to the Covenant campus, Hale fired on arriving police vehicles from a 2nd story window. pic.twitter.com/7JiLdCHhF1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

The Twitter thread continued, “as officers responded to the Covenant campus, Hale fired on arriving police vehicles from a 2nd story window.”

“Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition,” the department wrote.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Approximately one hour later, the department released a surveillance video of Hale inside the school.

Hale attended the elementary school as a child and had maps of the building and a manifesto.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place,” Nashville Police John Chief Drake said during a press conference.