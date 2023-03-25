LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump’s First 2024 Campaign Rally in Waco, Texas – Start Time at 5 PM Central (VIDEO)

by

President Trump holds his first 2024 Campaign rally today in Waco, Texas.  

NBC reported on today’s rally as follows:

Thirty years ago, federal agents were in the midst of the 51-day siege of a compound here occupied by cult leader David Koresh and his anti-government followers. The siege ended in a firefight on April 19, 1993, after Attorney General Janet Reno ordered the FBI to attack the compound.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump, who has made a political art of railing about supposed government-run conspiracies to rob him of power and freedom, will hold here his first major rally of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Outrageous and not surprising.

Today President Trump is firing up his campaign.

RSBN is sharing the rally today live from Waco.

