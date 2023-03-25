LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump’s First 2024 Campaign Rally in Waco, Texas – Start Time at 5 PM Central (VIDEO)

President Trump holds his first 2024 Campaign rally today in Waco, Texas.

NBC reported on today’s rally as follows:

Thirty years ago, federal agents were in the midst of the 51-day siege of a compound here occupied by cult leader David Koresh and his anti-government followers. The siege ended in a firefight on April 19, 1993, after Attorney General Janet Reno ordered the FBI to attack the compound.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump, who has made a political art of railing about supposed government-run conspiracies to rob him of power and freedom, will hold here his first major rally of the 2024 presidential election cycle.