MASSIVE PRE-DAWN LINES Form in Waco, TX this Morning for Historic Trump Rally – Ted Nugent Announces “I Will Unleash a Fire-Breathing Star-Spangled Banner”



Lines form to see President Trump as the sun comes up in Waco, Texas. (Jason Miller)

THOUSANDS of supporters are lined up to see President Trump Saturday in Waco, Texas.

The line at 8 AM included THOUSANDS of Trump supporters ready to see America’s President in person.

Via OANN’s Daniel Baldwin.

It’s 8am in Waco, and MASSIVE lines are already forming for Pres. Donald Trump’s Texas rally. This is shaping up to be huge.@OANN pic.twitter.com/A2aNwSke1p — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) March 25, 2023

More-

I’m in Waco, the place former President Donald Trump has chosen to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign. There’s already a lot of people in line despite Trump being expected to go on stage around 5 p.m. CST. Follow along! @NPR pic.twitter.com/YiZrRzAukC — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) March 25, 2023

Ted Nugent announced, “I will unleash a fire-breathing Star-Spangled Banner” at the Waco rally today.

I will unleash a firebreathing Star-Spangled Banner with the great president Donald Trump at the Waco regional airport tomorrow at 2PM! McLennan county is the epicenter of conservative American Dream spirit/values! See you there patriots!￼https://t.co/84EfP5g0PR — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) March 24, 2023

RSBN coverage starts today at 11 AM Eastern.