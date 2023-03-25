MASSIVE PRE-DAWN LINES Form in Waco, TX this Morning for Historic Trump Rally – Ted Nugent Announces “I Will Unleash a Fire-Breathing Star-Spangled Banner”

by


Lines form to see President Trump as the sun comes up in Waco, Texas. (Jason Miller)

THOUSANDS of supporters are lined up to see President Trump Saturday in Waco, Texas.

The line at 8 AM included THOUSANDS of Trump supporters ready to see America’s President in person.

Via OANN’s Daniel Baldwin.

More-

Ted Nugent announced, “I will unleash a fire-breathing Star-Spangled Banner” at the Waco rally today.

RSBN coverage starts today at 11 AM Eastern.

