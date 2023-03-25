MILES of Cars Line Up to See President Trump in Waco, TX – THOUSANDS Wait in Line for Entry

Thousands of Patriots turned up early for President Trump’s first campaign rally in Waco, Texas, creating massive lines and miles of traffic.

Americans only want one thing right now: President Trump in 2024.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on new polling of registered voters nationwide. President Trump dominates in the Primary, holding 31% over Ron DeSantis, and continues to beat Joe Biden in a General Election.

At 8 am, OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin shared a video of the massive lines in Waco and said, “this is shaping up to be huge.”

It’s 8am in Waco, and MASSIVE lines are already forming for Pres. Donald Trump’s Texas rally. This is shaping up to be huge.@OANN pic.twitter.com/A2aNwSke1p — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) March 25, 2023

A Twitter user later shared a video of the cars lining up to gain entry to the rally, highlighting the “MILES of traffic and THOUSANDS of people on every entry point.”

MILES of traffic and THOUSANDS of people on every entry point into the #Trump rally in Waco. Don’t let the MSM fool you… zero chance Biden would ever pull this size crowd. #WacoRally pic.twitter.com/b1y9948ueQ — gBson (@FactsUcanSuckOn) March 25, 2023

From Jason Miller:

There’s never been anything like it in political history… Today’s President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally from Waco, TX, starts at 6pm ET/5pm CT! 💪 pic.twitter.com/TADMWHwl4w — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) March 25, 2023

Today President Trump is firing up his campaign.