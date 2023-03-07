Karine Jean-Pierre Reacts to January 6 Footage Released by Tucker Carlson: “Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War” (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday reacted to the January 6 footage released by Tucker Carlson.

Carlson showed footage of Officer Brian Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after he was claimed to have been killed.

Tucker Carlson also released a video showing Ray Epps perjured himself in sworn testimony to the January 6 Committee.

Another video released showed Jacob Chansley, AKA, the “QAnon Shaman” peacefully walking through the Capitol with police escort.

KJP said police peacefully escorting unarmed American citizens through the Capitol was worse than the Civil War that resulted in more than 600,000 deaths.

“January 6th was the worst attack on our Democracy since the Civil War,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

VIDEO: