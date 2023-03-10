Here Are Five Horrific and Unforgettable Videos of January 6 Police Violence That Were Not Yet Picked Up in Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Capitol Hill Coverage This Week

Tucker Carlson released explosive video on Monday from his investigative reporting on the more than 40,000 hours of government video from January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

Since Monday he has released NO NEW VIDEO. This comes after numerous threats from Democrats, the government and Uniparty members who wish to keep the truth of January 6 hidden from the American public.

For over two years the American public has been lied to by their government, the government-media alliance, and DC politicians.

Here are FIVE excruciatingly vicious videos from January 6 that the government does not want you to see.

1.) Trump supporter Victoria White being beaten over 40 times in the face by Capitol Police with their fists and batons after she was pushed into the US Capitol tunnel.

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC on January 6th. She was nearly killed by DC police officers during the rally. Victoria was later arrested and charged with assault on the US Capitol.

She barely survived. Then after her vicious, beating they paraded her through the US Capitol without shoes, a phone, or her coat and sent her to jail.

Victoria from Minnesota, a wonderful person spoke with The Gateway Pundit. She is lucky to be alive.

Here is Victoria White during her police beating.

God bless Victoria White.

2.) Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland is gassed, smothered, and beaten by Police Officer Lila Morris and then dies on the steps of the US Capitol as Capitol Police continued their assault on Trump protesters.

The Gateway Pundit has covered Rosanne’s story extensively.

After they killed her, in a final assault they told her parents she died from an overdose. Then they cremated her body before the family could see her.

3.) “Capitol Police tried to Murder me!” – Captiol Police push Trump supporter off of a second story ledge to kill him.

Derrick Vargo, a Trump supporter was filmed in a viral video being thrown from the top of a high wall by a police officer on January 6th.

Derrick Vargo told The Gateway Pundit, “It was Attempted Murder. I am lucky to be alive and now I am stepping forward to be the voice for those that they killed on January 6th like Ashli Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland and the others who no longer have a voice.”

Those others dead include Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips. Evidence continues to emerge that they were possibly also killed due to the actions of Capitol Police. Scores of other Trump supporters were victims of extreme police brutality that left some near dead (including Victoria White and Philip Anderson) who were documented maimed or injured on video. This also includes the crowds of peaceful protesters that day seen attacked by police with grenades before the first breach even happened.

Derrick Vargo, the man seen thrown from the top of a wall on January 6th by a violent Capitol Policer officer in a light blue helmet, has finally spoken out exclusively to The Gateway Pundit.

4.) Innocent Trump supporters shot with exploding gas canisters and rubber bullets without warning.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week on Capitol Police firing tear gas and flash bombs into a crowd of peaceful citizens including women, children, and elderly patriots on January 6 at the US Capitol.

Thanks to our readers we continue to receive first-hand accounts and video from the January 6, 2020 Capitol Police assault on peaceful Trump protesters.

The police, without warning, repeatedly fired rounds into the crowd of thousands on the US Capitol grounds.

This poor woman was shot in the leg by Capitol Police.

5.) US veteran and retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown rescues woman being trampled by police – Committed no violence – now he sits in prison for 1.5 years for not agreeing to be an FBI operative.

On Thursday afternoon, September 30th, 2021, at 3:45 PM Eastern the FBI raided Jeremy Brown’s home and arrested Jeremy. They charged Jeremy, a Green Beret, with trespassing on the US Capitol Grounds. Jeremy broke the invisible boundary around the US Capitol on January 6th along with tens of thousands of fellow Trump supporters. The boundary was not marked and the protesters were not warned that they were inside the invisible no-go zone.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

Jeremy Brown’s actual crime was refusing to be an FBI informant on January 6th. So the Feds arrested him months later.

But there is video of Jeremy Brown from January 6th.