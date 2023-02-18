Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC on January 6th. She was nearly killed by DC police officers during the rally. Victoria was later arrested and charged with assault on the US Capitol.

Victoria White was brutally beaten near death by the US Capitol Police.

According to attorney Joseph McBride:

She is hit approximately thirty- five times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-shirt puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.

** Her DOJ report is here.

Not once in the DOJ report do they describe the brutal pummeling she received at the hands of the Capitol Police officers.

The fact that they ignored police brutality in their report is absolutely frightening.

It should be clear to any conservative in America today that you cannot trust the Department of Justice.

The fake news mainstream media has also refused to report on this brutal police beating in any of their reporting.

After the police officers beat Victoria with batons for several minutes and smashed her in the face with their fists, they put her in zip-tie handcuffs and paraded her through the US Capitol and into a police vehicle.

Victoria White is lucky to be alive today.

Two other female Trump supporters were not so lucky that day.

In October 2022 The Gateway Pundit spoke with Victoria White on her unbelievable bare-fisted beating by the DC Police on January 6.

Now there is a new video of Victoria White after her beating and before she was dragged through the US Capitol without her shoes or coat. Victoria is seen bloodied after being beaten by police; struck more than 40 times with metal batons and fists to the face and head by MPD Officer Jason Bagshaw. Then they paraded her through the US Capitol without her shoes and with blood running down her face.

Here are two screengrabs from this nightmare scenario. The police tried to kill her and make her the third female victim that day.

Here is the video of Victoria White immediately after she was pummeled in the face by Officer Bagshaw.



God bless Victoria White.