Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6

by

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC on January 6th. She was nearly killed by DC police officers during the rally. Victoria was later arrested and charged with assault on the US Capitol.

Victoria White was brutally beaten near death by the US Capitol Police.
According to attorney Joseph McBride:

She is hit approximately thirty- five times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-shirt puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.

** Her DOJ report is here.
Not once in the DOJ report do they describe the brutal pummeling she received at the hands of the Capitol Police officers.

The fact that they ignored police brutality in their report is absolutely frightening.

Click here for the TGP discounts page at MyPillow - use promo code TGP to benefit Gateway Pundit and get huge discounts!

It should be clear to any conservative in America today that you cannot trust the Department of Justice.

The fake news mainstream media has also refused to report on this brutal police beating in any of their reporting.

After the police officers beat Victoria with batons for several minutes and smashed her in the face with their fists, they put her in zip-tie handcuffs and paraded her through the US Capitol and into a police vehicle.

Victoria White is lucky to be alive today.
Two other female Trump supporters were not so lucky that day.

In October 2022 The Gateway Pundit spoke with Victoria White on her unbelievable bare-fisted beating by the DC Police on January 6.

In Riveting Interview: J-6 Victim Victoria White Describes Unbelievable Bare-Fisted Beating by DC Police on Jan 6th and the Nightmare that Followed — MUST SEE VIDEO

Now there is a new video of Victoria White after her beating and before she was dragged through the US Capitol without her shoes or coat. Victoria is seen bloodied after being beaten by police; struck more than 40 times with metal batons and fists to the face and head by MPD Officer Jason Bagshaw. Then they paraded her through the US Capitol without her shoes and with blood running down her face.

Here are two screengrabs from this nightmare scenario. The police tried to kill her and make her the third female victim that day.

Here is the video of Victoria White immediately after she was pummeled in the face by Officer Bagshaw.

God bless Victoria White.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
The Latest From Jim Hoft
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
MSU Shooter Revealed as Liberal Democrat
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Contact Jim Hoft