The Same DC Cop Who Beat Innocent Trump Supporter Victoria White Nearly to Death on Jan. 6 – Was Driving Around with the DC Antifa Leader During the June 2020 Riots



Victoria White after she was pummeled by Capitol Police on January 6, and with Rep. Byron Donalds in Washington DC on Monday

To our TGP readers: We had the honor and pleasure to speak with and interview Victoria White in October 2022. Victoria is a wonderful American, a committed mother, a victim of unbelievable police violence, and a beautiful person. Victoria was beaten over 40 times with open fists and sticks on January 6.

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC on January 6th. Like many Americans that day it was her first time she ever visited Washington DC. She was excited to attend the rally and stand with President Trump at the Ellipse.

What started as a wonderful trip with family and friends turned into a bloody nightmare. Victoria White was nearly killed by DC police officers during the rally. The police officers, led by Officer Jason Bagshaw beat her in the face and shoulders nearly 40 times with sticks and their fists. Then they dragged her through the US Capitol shoeless and forced her to wait outside without a phone, a coat, or a ride after they released her hours later.

This was after Victoria broke up Antifa activists breaking windows at the US Capitol.

Here is video of Victoria being beaten at the US Capitol by police officers. (warning on violence)

To add insult to injury, the FBI later raided her home and arrested her in Minnesota.

Victoria White was brutally beaten near death by the US Capitol Police.

According to previous statements by local attorney Joseph McBride:

She is hit approximately thirty- five times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-shirt puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.

** Her DOJ report is here.

Not once in the DOJ report do they describe the brutal pummeling she received at the hands of the Capitol Police officers.

The fact that they ignored the police brutality in their report is absolutely frightening.

It should be clear to any conservative in America today that you cannot trust the Department of Justice.

The fake news mainstream media has also refused to report on this brutal police beating in any of their reporting.

After the police officers beat Victoria with batons for several minutes and smashed her in the face with their fists, they put her in zip-tie handcuffs and paraded her through the US Capitol and into a police vehicle.

Victoria White is lucky to be alive today.

Two other female Trump supporters were not so lucky that day.

Now there is a new twist to this story. Officer Bagshaw, who beat the living hell out of Victoria White, is a friend of the top violent Antifa terrorist in Washington DC.

The Gateway Pundit reported previously on Jason Charter, the antifa “ringleader” behind much of the violence in the ‘Summer of Love’ protests in Washington DC.

But now we have learned that Jason Charter is close to Officer Jason Bagshaw. They are close enough that Charter calls Officer Bagshaw. FOX News reported that the two are so close that Bagshaw gave Jason Charter a ride to a convenience store after one of the antifa protests.

And Lieutenant Jason Bagshaw of the Metropolitan Police Department told the FBI he has interacted with Charter on numerous occasions and was able to positively identify him. Charter has “called Lieutenant Bagshaw on his cell phone to discuss these matters on a regular basis, and Charter even rode with Lieutenant Bagshaw to a convenience store following a protest in June of 2020,” according to the FBI.

That’s interesting. So the same cop that nearly killed an innocent female Trump supporter and beat her in the face over two dozen times, is a friend of the DC antifa leader?

Officer Bagshaw has some explaining to do.

Please pray for Victoria White.