FBI and Chris Wray Missed Nashville School Shooter’s Manifesto and Final Messages – Instead Focused on Empowering Female Officers in “Diversity” Pledge on SAME DAY as Shooting

In the wake of the Nashville shooting and prior, the highly politicized FBI was taking a pledge to recruit more women “in an effort expected to advance diversity, strengthen partnerships, and enhance operational success.”

At 12:41 pm CT on Tuesday, the FBI’s official Twitter page shared this news. On February 27, the day that three young students and three teachers were murdered by a transgender who kept a manifesto and mapped out her plan in Nashville, TN, the FBI published their report about joining “a push to recruit more female sworn law enforcement officers and to empower them professionally.”

Less than one hour earlier, The Gateway Pundit reported that the school shooter, Audrey Hale, sent highly alarming text messages to her friend, outlining her plans for the day on Monday right before murdering innocent students and teachers.

“I’m planning to die today,” one message said. “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!!” Hale continued. “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Where was the FBI when these messages were sent? Were they too busy spying on peaceful conservatives and reading their messages?

In addition to the text messages and detailed manifesto that police say mapped out the shooting, Hale was posting concerning artwork on her website before the shooting.

Still, earlier today, The Gateway Pundit reported that Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh,” an FBI operative, was caught illegally and unconstitutionally spying on the defense team for the Proud Boys and reporting back to the DOJ.

FBI Director dirtbag Chris Wray, who is usually trying to get Trump, covertly surveilling Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani or overseeing and inciting riots with peaceful patriot groups, was focused on his commitment to diversity during and after this violent act.

The politically weaponized FBI is giving criminals and terrorists free reign by dedicating its resources to persecuting conservatives, violating their Constitutional rights, and pushing a woke agenda. Additionally, the Biden Regime’s immediate response to the shooting was demanding gun control, including a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

Chris Wray’s statement on diversity, equity, and inclusion following the horrific and thoroughly planned school shooting can be found below:

The FBI’s priorities during and in the aftermath of the shooting can be read below:

The FBI has joined a push to recruit more female sworn law enforcement officers and to empower them professionally. In its commitment to the 30×30 Initiative, the FBI and other participating law enforcement agencies have pledged to: Increase representation of women in recruiting classes to at least 30% by 2030;

Promote agency culture and standards that set up female officers for success; and

Law enforcement agencies from across the United States—and a handful from Canada—have also taken the pledge. Private sector and academic organizations are also taking part in the wider 30×30 effort. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the New York University School of Law's Policing Project are sponsoring the initiative. "The Department of Justice joined this effort in September 2022 to help fulfill the executive order on advancing effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices to enhance public trust and public safety," explained Kisha Winston, a supervisory special agent in the FBI's Office of Diversity and Inclusion. "That directive called for strengthening federal law enforcement recruitment, hiring, promotions, and retention practices with a focus on promoting an inclusive, diverse, and expert law enforcement workforce." She added that making law enforcement agencies better mirror the communities they serve will enhance public safety.

More Than Words Women currently make up 23.2% of our special agents—with percentages even higher for incoming new agent classes—and there are similar representation levels among FBI police. For the FBI, the 30×30 Pledge isn’t just a promise to make its incoming special agent and police officer recruiting classes more female. It’s also an opportunity to examine how we can optimize our culture—including policies, procedures, and best practices—to support these officers. The Bureau plans to review processes and procedures to ensure equity and fairness across all operations, said Malaika Kennie, who serves as the FBI’s 30×30 program co-lead with ODI’s Dr. Kathleen Oltman. But since 30×30 is a multi-year effort for the FBI, the public should view it as a marathon—not a sprint.