President Trump to Be Keynote Speaker at CPAC In DC This Week – Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis to Skip This Year’s Event

Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis will not attend this year’s CPAC in Washington DC.

Local Florida News Channel News 4 in Jacksonville shared that Governor DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will not be going to CPAC this year.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, is returning to Washington for the first time since 2020. CPAC, which is billed as the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world, begins Wednesday. Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke at the event last year has other plans, and former vice president Mike Pence has turned down an invitation. The Governor is keeping tight-lipped when it comes to a run for the White House. DeSantis did spend the weekend in South Florida meeting behind closed doors with political donors.

DeSantis is expected to come out with his book today according to Conservative Treehouse:

After spending the weekend with billionaire donors and republicans molded purchased by the Sea Island (Big Club) influence, DeSantis will be traveling the country promoting his Rupert Murdoch funded book with stops in Texas and California. The governor is also expected in Iowa, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to Jacksonville News4. The Florida governor will finish the week back in his home state as The Club for Growth is hosting DeSantis and a half-dozen presidential prospects at a closed-door retreat next weekend with GOPe top donors {Link}. Donald Trump is not invited. The meeting, organized by the multinational corporate interests of CfG, is about how to coordinate multiple candidate efforts to defeat Trump.

Rupert Murdoch and his outlets were quick to throw President Trump under the bus after the 2022 elections, ignoring election crimes in states like Arizona. The Murdoch empire also ignored President Trump’s record of winning candidates.

The Murdoch family is not fooling anyone. Far-left Salon recognized this:

Murdoch’s outlets — which include Fox News, The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal — have blasted Trump with a barrage of negative headlines while boosting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the future of the party.

As reported earlier, Pence, DeSantis, and other GOP hopefuls are expected to attend an event this weekend in Florida with the Club for Growth.

President Trump will be in D.C., the most dangerous city for American conservatives.