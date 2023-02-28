Top GOP Donors to Meet with GOP Candidates for President But President Trump Is Not Invited

This is really a very bad move for all involved.

According to a report by an “objective and non-biased” Yahoo journalist who wrote the book “Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House” there is an event this weekend in Southern Florida:

The Club for Growth, a leading conservative campaign group, will host almost all the top 2024 Republican prospects for president at a donor retreat in South Florida this weekend, except Donald Trump, according to a Republican familiar with the plans. Newly minted candidates Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador, and Vivek Ramaswamy, the pharmaceutical magnate turned conservative influencer, will headline the meeting. Top Republicans who have not declared their candidacies but are seriously eyeing bids — including making all the moves of a shadow campaign — are also expected to attend the event, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. The only declared candidate not attending is former President Donald Trump. Trump, who helped spark the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection with his 2020 election lies and is widely blamed for the GOP’s poor showing in the 2022 midterms, was not invited to the donor retreat, the Republican source told Yahoo News. The retreat is being held in Palm Beach, where Trump lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

What a nasty and ignorant journalist. Slandering President Trump by saying he “helped spark the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection with his 2020 election lies and is widely blamed for the GOP’s poor showing in the 2022 midterms”.

This tells you all you need to know about the candidates and the elites who will be in Palm Beach to support them. What a huge mistake.

For a GOP candidate to win the GOP ticket they must win over the MAGA crowd. It’s the largest political base in US history. It is responsible for setting voting records in the 2020 election.

This is not how to win over the MAGA crowd.