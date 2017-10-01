Figures. Trump Bashing San Juan Mayor Was Big Hillary Clinton Supporter in 2016

Just four days ago San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz Soto praised FEMA for the work on the island.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Irma and then Hurricane Maria a categaory 5 monster hurricane two weeks later.

But Caren Yuliz Cruz Soto is a Democrat so she expects everything to be given to her for free.

On Friday she went out on all of the liberal mainstream news outlets and trashed President Trump.

San Juan Mayor: “I’m mad as hell because my people’s lives are at stake… We are dying, and you (Trump) are killing us with inefficiency”

The San Juan mayor accused FEMA and President Trump of offering her no help.

She said this in front of a pallet of US aid.

For the record… Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has refused to visit the FEMA headquarters after several invitations and is not participating in ANY FEMA meetings.

Wow!

On Saturday FOX News contributor Geraldo Rivera interviewed Mayor Cruz and then tweeted this.

Ouch!

#SanJuanMayor says residents are “dying,” & somehow @realDonaldTrump is to blame. I’m here. Who is dying? Why? Where? Let me help save them. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 30, 2017

Now this…

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is a staunch Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

