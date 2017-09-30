San Juan Mayor to Liberal Media: We Are Getting No Help From Trump – As She Stands In Front of Pallets of Aid

Just four days ago San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz Soto praised FEMA for the work on the island.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Irma and then Hurricane Maria a categaory 5 monster hurricane two weeks later.

But Caren Yuliz Cruz Soto is a Democrat so she expects everything to be given to her for free.

So now she’s out on all of the liberal mainstream news outlets trashing President Trump.

Mayor Caren Yuliz Cruz Soto went on a tirade against President Trump on Friday.

San Juan Mayor: “I’m mad as hell because my people’s lives are at stake… We are dying, and you (Trump) are killing us with inefficiency”

The San Juan mayor accused FEMA and President Trump of offering her no help.

She said this in front of a pallet of US aid.

Also note that in the video she didn’t have anyone behind her moving product.

Does Trump have to hand out the water bottles, too?

You just can’t make this up.

She’s literally standing in front of pallets of aid!

