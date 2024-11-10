WTH? Packaging for Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ Children’s Dolls Found at Target Contains Link to Wicked Porn Website Instead of Movie Website

by
Mattel directs children to the Wicked pornographic website instead of wickedmovie.com for the upcoming ‘Wicked’ film

The Mattel toy company has come under fire for packaging toys for the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movie with a link to a porn site on the back of boxes.

‘Wicked’ is a prequel spin-off of The Wizard of Oz based on the Broadway musical featuring the well-known Wicked Witch of the West and her Good Witch friend, Glinda.

The movie is set to premiere in theaters later this month.

X users were quick to point out the supposed error Sunday morning. “If you buy your little girl a ‘Wicked’ doll, whatever you do don’t let them visit the website printed on the back of the box,” said one user.

Another noted that the correct URL, wickedmovie.com, directs you to the film’s official site. “it seems to be on most of the boxes in the assortment,” she said after noting that she checked eBay too.

Another pointed out that the toys are featured at Target and asked the retailer to pull the toys from shelves ASAP. Previously, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Target came under fire for its ‘Pride’ Section, devoted to trans and LGBTQ kids’ clothing, including “tuck-friendly swimwear for kids” and chest binders that was displayed at the front of each store nationwide. Target is no stranger to controversy surrounding children and sex.

While this would seem to be a mistake, a really bad one, Mattel has a recent history of perverting children with products like a kid’s book that pushes gender transitioning on kids aged 3-12, a transgender Barbie doll, an entire line of “gender-nonconforming” dolls, and a “Totally Stylin’ Tattoos Barbie” for little girls.

SICK: Mattel’s “American Girl” Publishes Book Pushing Puberty Blockers, Gender Transitioning To 3-12 Year Olds

As of Sunday, Mattel still has these toys on shelves for your children.

Happy Sunday from Mattel!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.