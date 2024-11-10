WTH? Packaging for Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ Children’s Dolls Found at Target Contains Link to Wicked Porn Website Instead of Movie Website

The Mattel toy company has come under fire for packaging toys for the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movie with a link to a porn site on the back of boxes.

‘Wicked’ is a prequel spin-off of The Wizard of Oz based on the Broadway musical featuring the well-known Wicked Witch of the West and her Good Witch friend, Glinda.

The movie is set to premiere in theaters later this month.

X users were quick to point out the supposed error Sunday morning. “If you buy your little girl a ‘Wicked’ doll, whatever you do don’t let them visit the website printed on the back of the box,” said one user.

Another noted that the correct URL, wickedmovie.com, directs you to the film’s official site. “it seems to be on most of the boxes in the assortment,” she said after noting that she checked eBay too.

Another pointed out that the toys are featured at Target and asked the retailer to pull the toys from shelves ASAP. Previously, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Target came under fire for its ‘Pride’ Section, devoted to trans and LGBTQ kids’ clothing, including “tuck-friendly swimwear for kids” and chest binders that was displayed at the front of each store nationwide. Target is no stranger to controversy surrounding children and sex.

While this would seem to be a mistake, a really bad one, Mattel has a recent history of perverting children with products like a kid’s book that pushes gender transitioning on kids aged 3-12, a transgender Barbie doll, an entire line of “gender-nonconforming” dolls, and a “Totally Stylin’ Tattoos Barbie” for little girls.

As of Sunday, Mattel still has these toys on shelves for your children.

