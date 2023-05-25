Get Woke, Go Broke: Target’s Stock Plummets Amid Growing Backlash and Calls for Boycott

Target is facing a significant decline in its stock shares as a result of mounting backlash and widespread calls for a boycott over its satanic and woke LGBT merchandise.

Target’s massive ‘Pride’ Section, devoted to trans and LGBTQ kids’ clothing including “tuck-friendly swimwear for kids” and chest binders, is displayed at the front of each store nationwide.

The collection includes shirts and bags with messages that include, “live laugh lesbian,” “cure transphobia not trans people,” “too queer for here,” and “we belong everywhere.”

Abprallen, an LGBT+ company based in London that sells apparel that includes satanic imagery including pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to the devil collaborated with Target to create the “PRIDE” collection.

Threats of boycotts and massive backlash across the country prompted Target to scale back during an emergency meeting with the Target Asset Protect & Corporate Security team.

Target was forced to remove some LGBTQ+ merchandise from its Pride Month collection.

The items now being removed include “gender fluid” mugs, “queer all year” calendars and books for children aged 2-9 titled “Bye Bye, Binary,” “Pride 1,2,3,” “I’m not a girl” and all products created by the satanic Abprallen brand.

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage,” the Target insider told Fox News.

Threats over the satanic merchandise are imperiling the workers’ safety, Target Corp spokeswoman Kayla Castaneda said in a statement Tuesday.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” she said.”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

On Tuesday, Target’s shares were down by 3.13 percent to $147.16.On Wednesday, Target’s shares were down 11.23 percent to 143.10 in the last five days, as shown in Google Finance.

The woke company has lost $9 billion off the company’s market capitalization following the backlash.

Companies including Nike, Adidas, Bud Light, Ford, and North Face have recently faced backlash for supporting LGBT.

