From Weenie Turncoat Jeff Sessions to Rock-Solid Conservative Matt Gaetz as AG – President Trump Is Not Playing Tiddlywinks with the Deep State This Time Around



Jeff Sessions and Benedict Arnold

In May 2023, Special Counsel John Durham released his final report on the leadup to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Durham concluded the FBI had no verified intel and zero evidence when they opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

In fact the entire conspiracy was created by the Hillary Campaign and then later used by the FBI, DOJ, and CIA to go after Donald Trump.

Again – They NEVER had ANY EVIDENCE to support the launch of an investigation into Trump and Russia. There was nothing there and the FBI and DOJ brass at the time knew this.

The American people were lied to for years as the intel community worked feverishly to accomplish their coup on President Trump. And THEY ALL KNEW it was a lie.

In November 2019 in an exclusive report, The Gateway Pundit uncovered evidence that showed that on Jeff Sessions’ first day in office, he was committed to recusing himself as President Trump’s Attorney General and handing over the Department of Justice to the crooks in the Deep State.

The former Senator from Alabama, Jeff Sessions was sworn in as President Trump’s Attorney General on February 9, 2017. His first real day of work was a few days later on Monday, February 12, 2017. Sessions was barely a day in office before President Trump was set up in the Oval Office by the corrupt FBI Director James Comey on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2017.

Crooked former FBI Director James Comey met the President in the Oval Office. He did not tell the President that he was under investigation for the fake made-up crime of ‘colluding with Russia’ that Comey knew was a hoax. But the President was under investigation and Comey was the investigator. As soon as Comey left his meeting that Valentine’s Day, he ran to his laptop to record his conversation with the President. It was a setup and the Head of the FBI was acting as an investigative FBI official, something never before seen in US history.

Comey was spying on the President. The President was under attack for false and crazy charges of colluding with Russia, and he was lied to about this for months. Later Comey met with the Senate after being fired by President Trump. In this infamous setting before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Comey did all he could to have the President removed from office. He made many inflammatory comments during the hearing, but a couple of comments later stuck out. It was one of the most shocking spectacles ever displayed before the Senate.

In his Senate ‘Statement for the Record’, Comey read that the President brought up the topic of leaks of classified information, and Comey said this was “a concern I shared and still share”. Of course, Comey and his entire team were leaking bogus stories to the corrupt media which the legacy media gladly reported to the public.

Comey also stated in his notes that President Trump told him that General Flynn was “a good guy who had been through a lot.” Of course, at this time, General Flynn had already been spied on by the Deep State crooks in the Obama Administration for years. [We now know that the FBI knew that General Flynn was spied on for more than a year and there was no reason for the spying. Comey also knew that General Flynn was innocent of any crimes per reports later released in the Flynn case.]

Comey knew that General Flynn was set up in the White House a week into the President’s term by corrupt cops at the FBI in an ambush interview. Comey didn’t give a damn about General Flynn, he set him up just like he was setting up the President.

Later in Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate, Comey described taking his notes about the President’s comments to take it easy on Flynn. He and later the Mueller team used this as an unfounded reason for the President committing obstruction. It was just another setup.

Then Comey shared a surprising revelation. He said, “We [his cohort Deep State members at the FBI] concluded it made little sense to report it [his discussion with the President] to Attorney General Sessions, who we expected would likely recuse himself from involvement in Russia-related investigations.

Comey already knew on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ third day as head of the DOJ that Sessions was going to recuse himself from involvement in the Russia-related investigations.

Sessions was confirmed by the US Senate on February 8, 2017.

Sessions was sworn in as AG on February 9, 2017.

Comey met with Trump on February 14th and later wrote that he knew Sessions would recuse himself from any investigation on Trump at the time.

Sessions recused himself from investigations involving the Trump Campaign on March 2, 2017 less than a month later based on ZERO EVIDENCE. He essentially turned the DOJ over to dirty Rod Rosenstein who was in on the coup against Trump.

Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein launched the Mueller Special Counsel — based on ZERO EVIDENCE — on May 17, 2017.

It’ was reported that a small group got together to discuss AG Sessions recusal from the Trump – Russia investigation, on March 2, 2017.

Immediately after this meeting, Jeff Sessions recused himself. Based on this, it is clear that there was knowledge that Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself early on.

The Gateway Pundit reported in October 2018 that based on what we currently know, Sessions never should have recused himself. Gregg Jarrett from FOX News explained:

I explained this in my book “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.” As I wrote, Sessions misread or misinterpreted the Code of Federal Regulations (28 C.F.R. 45.2) when he testified before Congress that he was “required” to recuse himself. In fact – and this is critically important – the attorney general was not required to bow out of the Russia probe. Sessions was either duped by holdovers from the Obama Justice Department, or simply failed to comprehend the plain meaning of the regulations. If Sessions knew what he was doing, he would have ended the Russia investigation at its outset, saving our nation millions of dollars and the continued national discord the probe has spawned.

By November 2017, it was clear that AG Jeff Sessions was not going to uphold the Constitution. He allowed crooks in the DOJ and FBI to run his DOJ by recusing himself from everything. He allowed the creation of the Mueller investigation. He allowed DOJ personnel to leak classified and fake information with impunity. He did nothing about the clear crimes linked to Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

We saw this and opined – AG Sessions Must Decide – Create Special Investigations Into Uranium One or Go Down in History as Modern Day Benedict Arnold.

Sessions chose the latter and would go down as one of the most disgusting and spineless wimps in US history.

Sessions was finally fired by Trump two years into office, on November 8, 2018 – after two years of immense damage to the country. Jeff was a coward and a liar. He was also in on the assault against Trump.

No more wimps for Trump.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as Attorney General of the United States.

Matt Gaetz is no Jeff Sessions.

Gaetz is a staunch supporter of President Trump. Gaetz in not afraid to take on the Deep State or take on the dirty RINOs in his how party.

Matt Gaetz recently went off on crooked AG Merrick Garland for sending hatchet man Matthew Colangelo to New York State to lead a lawfare investigation to get rid of Trump.

Matt Gaetz is not your typical RINO who is led by a leash by the deep state and far left media hacks.

That is why Matt Gaetz is essential in pushing Donald Trump's agenda forward.

Only Gaetz will have the courage to go after the government gangsters who have sullied and mocked our justice system today in the United States.

Only Gaetz will reverse the downward spiral of our legal system.

If Republican Senators think they can't take out Matt Gaetz and then go back to business as usual they are mistaken.

We will be taking names. We will be organizing against the turncoats.

Our country is too precious to let these despicable RINOs play games within the next few years.