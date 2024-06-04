FIREWORKS! Matt Gaetz and Merrick Garland Spar Over Judge Merchan and Biden DOJ Hatchet Man Matthew Colangelo Sent to Bragg’s Office to ‘Get Trump’ (VIDEO)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee as representatives conduct oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Garland testified on the Biden Administration’s weaponizing of the Department of Justice.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) asked Merrick Garland about crooked Judge Merchan and Biden’s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo.

Judge Merchan’s daughter Loren Merchan made millions of dollars off her father’s case against Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

Bragg’s top prosecutor Matthew Colangelo previously worked in the Justice Department (Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

Biden sent Matthew Colangelo to New York to convict his main political opponent on non-crimes.

Why would Matthew Colangelo go from a senior position at the Justice Department to working for the Manhattan DA’s office?

It was obviously a political move to take out Biden’s main political rival Donald Trump.

Matt Gaetz sparred with Merrick Garland over Colangelo’s curious career choice to step down to a local DA’s office.

“You had no problem dispatching Matthew Colangelo,” Gaetz said.

This triggered Garland.

“That is false,” Garland said.

“He made this remarkable downstream career journey from the DOJ in Washington DC and then pops up in Alvin Bragg’s office to get Trump,” Gaetz said.

Garland replied, “I assume he applied for a job there and got the job. I had nothing to do with it.”

GAETZ TO GARLAND: “You come in here and lodge this attack that it's a conspiracy theory that there is coordinated lawfare against Trump. And then when we say fine, just give us the documents…But when you say, well, we'll take your request…” pic.twitter.com/oDZnRwl1lL — ALX (@alx) June 4, 2024

We will soon hear from Matthew Colangelo.

Chairman Jordan called Bragg and Matthew Colangelo to testify on June 13 at 10 am.

Last month Chairman Jordan launched an investigation into Matthew Colangelo.

Jordan specifically called out Matthew Colangelo in his letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. Since last year, popularly elected prosecutors—who campaigned for office on the promise of prosecuting President Trump—engaged in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current leading candidate for that office. New York County District Attorney (DANY) Alvin Bragg is engaged in one such politicized prosecution, which is being led in part by Matthew B. Colangelo, a former senior Justice Department official. Accordingly, given the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in Bragg’s politicized prosecution, we write to request information and documents related to Mr. Colangelo’s employment,” Jim Jordan wrote in a letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

Chairman Jordan said Colangelo’s recent employment history with the DOJ “demonstrates his obsession with investigating a person rather that prosecuting a crime.”