Watch Trump-Hating Joe Scarborough’s Reaction When He Learns How Much Butter Costs as He Tries to ‘Explain’ Kamala Harris’s Landslide Defeat (VIDEO)

Joe Scarborough gets a shock when he learns from his wife, Mika Brzezinski, how much butter costs. (Credit: Morning Joe Screenshot)

It’s safe to say leading Never-Trumper Joe Scarborough has not visited a grocery store in years because his jaw practically dropped Thursday morning when he learned the cost of one common food.

Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, had a segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where they attempted to analyze the reasons why Kamala Harris suffered such a catastrophic defeat two days ago. Scarborough started by telling a story about how a Harris supporter approached him and shared why he thought President Trump would prevail.

According to Scarborough, the man explained that he noticed the price of butter was over $3 when he went to the grocery store. Scarborough found this “reductive” but told the man he made a “good point.”

Scarborough’s point was to provide an example of how rising prices played a crucial role in deciding the presidential election, even though he thought voters were missing the bigger picture. But Brzezinski then pointed out her husband made a critical mistake: the cost of butter is actually $7, not $3.

When she dropped this little truth bomb, Scarborough was absolutely flabbergasted. He even suggested that butter must be framed in gold for this to be true.

WATCH:

SCARBOROUGH: I want to talk about the economy for a second.

Three weeks ago, somebody who was going to be voting for Kamala Harris came up to me and said, “Oh, my God, Trump’s going to win.” I go, “Why is that?” He goes: “I went to the grocery store. Butter is over $3.”

I kind of laughed and said, “Well, that’s kind of reductive, isn’t it?” I said it to myself, and to him, I said, “Good Point”…

BRZEZINSKI: $7. (laughter behind the scenes) I’m just saying. $7.

SCARBOROUGH: What’s that?! Butter is $7?! What?! Is it framed in gold?

