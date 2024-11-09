THE TRUMP EFFECT: Scared European Leaders Are Quickly Backpedaling Their Criticism of the President-Elect

In his first Presidential term, and later when he was away, removed from power by a rigged election and a deep-state conspiracy, foreign leaders took their time bashing Donald J. Trump in every way imaginable.

But now, after his legendary victory, and riding on an extraordinary mandate from the American people, many of these same leaders have had second thoughts, and are lining up to backpedal their precious comments.

The Telegraph reported:

“In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the US election this week, a host of Left-wingers and other leaders who castigated him in the past – probably assuming he was more likely to go to jail than return to the White House – have been rushing out statements, congratulating the Republican on his sensational win and saying how much they cannot wait to work with him.”

The most extreme example would be Uk Labour Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, that we have written about here.

To get ahead in the far-leftist environment he’s in, Lammy had to be quite ill with the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Branding the then-president a ‘woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath’ and a ‘profound threat to the international order’ was just the ‘left’ thing to say in 2019.

The following year he decided to go all-in and tweet that Trump was ‘deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic’ and ‘no friend of Britain’.

“Now, however, as the UK’s chief diplomat, he has been forced to take a rather more conciliatory tone. On Wednesday, he tweeted his ‘congratulations’ to Trump on his victory, who he would now ‘look forward to working with’.”

Watch: Lammy at BBC interview: Trump is ‘funny’ and ‘very gracious host’.

“Donald Trump is no friend of Britain.” That’s what David Lammy said in 2019, find out what he thinks now on the latest episode of #BBCNewscasthttps://t.co/1j8m2VRhmF pic.twitter.com/bCG6NOvng6 — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) November 7, 2024

Among the first to ‘swallow his pride’ and jump on the phone to Trump this week was Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

“An eager Emmanuel Macron was among the first global leaders to congratulate Trump over his win, tweeting he was ‘ready to work together’ with respect, conviction and ambition as they had done during their previous time together in office.”

In 2018, Macron harshly criticized Trump’s ‘nationalism’ and protectionist trade policies. Trump responded with references to Macron’s low approval rating.

Another one trying to undo the self-inflicted damage of his own words is Donald Tusk Prime minister of Poland

“When Donald Tusk was president of the European Council, he rarely pulled his punches during Trump’s first term. ‘With friends like that, who needs enemies?’ he questioned in 2018 in response to Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord. The following year, he branded Trump’s speech endorsing nationalism and patriotism as ‘false and dangerous’, and in 2020 mocked Trump over his attempts to downplay the dangers of Covid.”

Tusk is now facing calls from opposition leaders to resign in order to protect good ties between Warsaw and Washington.

Tusk took to social media to congratulate the President-elect, saying he would ‘look forward to our cooperation for the good of the American and Polish nations’.

And, of course, we have Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

She failed as Germany’s defense minister, failing to fulfil its 2% of the GDP defense spending commitments. In 2021, she declared herself ‘aghast’ and ‘deeply concerned’ over Trump’s attitude towards Nato.

“Now, as president of the European Commission, she will hope her comments don’t come back to bite her. The bloc is facing a potential trade war with the US if Trump introduces his expected import tariffs. Perhaps in a bid to keep him sweet, von der Leyen has been quick to congratulate Trump on his “clear victory” this week. “I’m looking forward to working with him again to strengthen the transatlantic bond,” she told reporters on Thursday.”

