FAKE ALLY: Deranged Far-Left British Foreign Secretary Lammy Has Repeatedly Slandered Donald J. Trump as Nazi, KKK, Deluded, Dishonest, Xenophobic, Narcissistic…

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour Government are all very bad, but perhaps few of them are as low-witted as far-left Foreign Minister David Lammy.

Lammy has repeatedly criticized Donald J. Trump, having described the US president-elect as ‘deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, racist, narcissistic’ and childishly threatening to protest if he came to London.

The Telegraph reported:

“Now that Mr Lammy is Foreign Secretary, those comments risk coming back to haunt him and pose a potentially serious diplomatic problem for Sir Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister seeks to protect the special relationship.”

In 2017, Lammy, as a Tottenham MP, lambasted the Tory government for inviting Trump to the UK for a state visit. After online controversies surrounding the London Bridge terror attack, Lammy called Trump a ‘troll.’

You are truly beneath contempt. You are just a troll. Show some bottle please PM. Cancel the state visit and tell Trump where to get off.

Also in 2017, during a Labour Party conference in Brighton, he again picked on Trump:

“In comments reported at the time by the Daily Mail, he said that he would protest against Mr. Trump coming to the UK, adding: ‘If I have to chain myself to the door of No 10 this black man will do it’.”

2019: Lammy compared Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ with comments by Adolf Hitler.

A liar and a coward. A man who wants to see Europe divided once again. Trump is not fit to lick the boots of our fallen soldiers.

In June 2019, Trump made a state visit to the UK, met Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace, and a state banquet was held in his honor.

Deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic, Donald Trump is no friend of Britain. He is not fit to hold public office, let alone worthy of our country’s highest honors and a banquet with the Queen. Theresa May is selling out the UK to a serial liar and a cheat. #TrumpUKVisit

Lammy praised protesters sticking ‘two fingers up’ to Trump and hoisting a ‘Trump baby balloon’.

He went through the trouble of defending Ilhan Omar against Trump’s attacks.

“Mr Lammy condemned Mr Trump’s words as ‘a racist attack on Ilhan Omar’ and called the scenes at the rally ‘chilling to my core’.”

A cult of white supremacists chanting “send her back” in support of Donald Trump’s racist attack on Ilhan Omar. Fascism spreads like wildfire. Especially when it comes from the President of the United States of America. Chilling to my core.

In the final days of his first term in the presidency, Trump issued pardons to more than 140 people, including family allies and Steve Bannon.

143 pardoned in the last gasp of Donald Trump's Presidency – including the unabashed white nationalist, Steve Bannon. A fitting end to a corrupt and morally bankrupt administration. Good riddance Donald. The world is relieved to see the back of you. The UK continues to stand by Oman as a friend and partner.

“Mr. Lammy’s tweets, which spanned four years, raise questions about the nature of possible future relations between the UK and US. Asked whether a Foreign Secretary who had previously been critical of Mr. Trump could be a problem, Downing Street has insisted that the Government would “work closely with whoever the American people elect as president”.”

