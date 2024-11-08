‘Let’s Get the Ball Rolling’: Markets React to Donald J. Trump’s Pro Business Presidency With Euphoria

While many in the MSM are looking for the bearish Wall Street analysts that’ll tell you that the ‘Trump stock rally’ is ‘overshot’, others in the so-called ‘legacy press’ will delve on how well the market is reacting to Donald J. Trump’s smashing electoral victory.

Many Wall Sreet executives are cheering the upcoming business-friendly regulations, as he is likely to ease regulatory pressures from the Biden administration.

Reuters reported:

“Smaller government, broad deregulation and tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy are widely expected. In particular, a softer antitrust stance and less regulation in areas such as banking and cryptocurrencies could boost corporate profits and spur deal flow, they said.

‘He is pro-business and anti-regulation,” said Euan Rellie, co-founder and managing partner of investment bank BDA Partners. ‘His instincts are to cut taxes. All of that will help the M&A market’.”

Of course, Reuters has to do its Globalist bit, and roll in some naysayers afraid of ‘unpredictability’, afraid of tariffs, and – here’s the kicker – afraid of ‘the potential tightening of visa programs’.

“For now, though, the reaction was euphoric. As U.S. stocks rallied sharply, one equity capital markets banker who declined to be named said his colleagues got fresh mandates Wednesday morning and an opportunity to pitch for an initial public offering. The message was, “Let’s get the ball rolling,” the banker said.”

Reuters expects large financial deals to have more chance of being greenlighted.

“’It is expected that the Trump administration will be more open to sensible M&As than many believe has been the case under the Biden administration’, said Gene Ludwig, a former top bank regulator who advises financial institutions as CEO of Ludwig Advisors.”

In the parade of people NOT enjoying it, they have a lawyer for renewable energy companies who say he spent his day on the phone with despondent clients.

Other sources ‘hoped’ Trump’s team would keep him from extremes in tariffs and tax cuts.

