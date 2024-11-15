Trouble at Disney? ‘Snow White’ Actress Apologizes for Saying Trump Supporters Should ‘Never Know Peace’

The actress playing the title role in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White” reboot has apologized for her anti-Trump rant on Instagram in response to the election results.

Actress Rachel Zegler wrote, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Ziegler also complained that her infant daughter might never get to have an abortion.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

The actress said she is “here with you,” to “cry, to yell, to hug.”

Zegler continued, “There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. It is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

Zegler also took aim at X owner Elon Musk, telling fans to leave the app.

The children’s film star concluded her post by writing, “f-ck Donald Trump.”

In response to the star’s outburst, conservatives vowed to boycott the film.

In a post on Thursday, Zegler walked back the inflammatory comments attacking more than half the country.

“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me,” Zegler began. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

Zegler’s post concluded, “This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

Snow White is scheduled to be released in March 2025. It was originally scheduled for release in March 2024.

The film has already faced serious backlash over Zegler trashing the original film — and not being white.

Disney’s race-swapped Little Mermaid flopped at the box office.