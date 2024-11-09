TREASON: Military Brass Holding ‘Informal Discussions’ on How to Override Trump 47’s Orders

According to CNN reports, Pentagon brass met recently to discuss and plan how to override President Trump’s 47 orders.

This smells like treason.

The military-industrial complex is infuriated that the first president in 40 years who did not start a war while in office has returned to power.

This latest report that the failed Pentagon brass who surrendered to the illiterate Taliban barbarians, donated billions of dollars in US weapons, and abandoned Bagram Air Force Base, are plotting against Trump 47 is not a complete surprise.

Retired General Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, openly refused President Trump’s requests for “National Guard or Soldiers” present at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Milley created and environment where violence was able to take place that day.

According to the documents, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that President Trump expressed concern about the potential for unrest and proactively ordered the necessary precautions.

On January 3, 2021, just three days before the protest, General Milley recalled the president saying, “Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th. Make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Not only did General Milley ignore President Trump’s order to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol on January 6, and not only did General Milley hide this important fact from investigators and the media, but General Milley also reportedly placed the US military under his control following the January 6 riot.

General Milley was not alone in blame. As The Gateway Pundit reported previously, Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

During this same time period – General Milley was also making secret calls to the Chinese promising to tip them off if President Trump took action against China.

For some reason, General Milley was never questioned, fired, or punished for his actions.

US military brass does not believe in accountability.

So, it’s not surprising that Pentagon brass recently met to discuss how they can override Trump 47’s orders.

Far-left CNN reported:

Pentagon officials are holding informal discussions about how the Department of Defense would respond if Donald Trump issues orders to deploy active-duty troops domestically and fire large swaths of apolitical staffers, defense officials told CNN… …Trump in his last term had a fraught relationship with much of his senior military leadership, including now-retired Gen. Mark Milley who took steps to limit Trump’s ability to use nuclear weapons while he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The president-elect, meanwhile, has repeatedly called US military generals “woke,” “weak” and “ineffective leaders.” Officials are now gaming out various scenarios as they prepare for an overhaul of the Pentagon. “We are all preparing and planning for the worst-case scenario, but the reality is that we don’t know how this is going to play out yet,” one defense official said.

Trump needs to clean house of these horrible turncoats when he enters the White House.

Don’t let this continue, President Trump.