General Milley Ignored Trump Order to Deploy Nat. Guard at US Capitol Prior to Jan. 6 – Then After J6 Riots, He Reportedly Placed Military Under His Control While He Was Holding Secret Calls the Chinese

Shocking new details were released by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee on Friday of US military brass ignoring President Trump’s request for security on January 6th.

President Trump knew there would be a massive crowd of Americans at the planned rallies outside the US Capitol and at the Ellipse that day. So, Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed to the US Capitol prior to the planned protests on January 6.

The newly surfaced transcripts, which were previously concealed, reveal the truth that many in the mainstream media have ignored.

According to the documents, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that President Trump expressed concern about the potential for unrest and proactively ordered the necessary precautions.

On January 3, 2021, just three days before the protest, General Milley recalled the president saying, “Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th. Make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Below is a copy of the transcript:

Not only did General Milley ignore President Trump’s order to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol on January 6, and not only did General Milley hide this important fact from investigators and the media, but General Milley also reportedly placed the US military under his control following the January 6 riot.

Authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa accused Milley in their book Peril of usurping President Trump’s constitutional powers as Commander in Chief following the January 6 protests and riot.

Milley later refused to respond during Senate testimony who asked him to confirm his actions as reported in Woodward’s book.

Breitbart reported:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to honor his word and stop dodging questions about allegations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book Peril that he usurped President Donald Trump’s power as commander in chief after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, in violation of the law. Grassley and Banks both spoke Thursday on the floors of the Senate and House respectively to remind Milley he told members of Congress he would review the allegations in the book and get back to them to say if they are true. Despite repeated requests, he has still not said if they are true. “Milley allegedly placed military hands — his hands — on controls that belonged exclusively to the president. According to Peril, [he] summoned senior operation officers in the military command center to his office,” Grassley said, adding, “He had them take ‘an oath’ not to ‘act’ on the president’s orders without checking with him first,” Grassley said.

Grassley continued:

These brazen words and actions, if accurate, strike at the heart of our democracy — civilian control of the military. They turn this guiding rule upside down and show utter contempt for the commander-in-chief coming from the nation’s top general. They are dangerous and contrary to military code 10 US Code 888. Grassley went on to respond to Milley in one of many follow-ups: “After my third note, Gen. Milley responded with the same old smoke and mirrors routine: ‘I have never read the books.’ Years of oversight have taught me this lesson. Evasive answers usually offer revealing clues about the truth,”

Why won’t Milley would not address the politician’s questions? What was he hiding?

General Milley was not alone in blame. As The Gateway Pundit reported previously, Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

In a WaPo interview with the Washington DC police chief, Steve Sund, The National Pulse reports the outgoing police chief “believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.”

President Trump also reiterated during an interview with Sean Hannity that he authorized the National Guard to be in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

In June, new footage was released from the House Oversight Committee of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for the January 6, 2021, protests and rioting at the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi: “I take responsibility.”

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

Last month, a new video was released showing Nancy Pelosi again regretting the presence of the National Guard at the US Capitol on January 6. Pelosi earlier refused their deployment despite President Trump’s request for thousands of troops to protect the US Capitol.

“We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out.”

“We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure…”

BREAKING. “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out.” In previously unreleased footage, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes blame for the J6 security disaster. “We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to… pic.twitter.com/DweuMleiqH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 28, 2024

And during this same time period – General Milley was also making secret calls to the Chinese.

In September 2021, General Mark Milley testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.

General Milley defended his call to the CCP promising to warn them of a possible attack from Trump.

Why was this man never prosecuted for treason?

The Gateway Pundit is attempting to reach out to Mark Milley for comment.